Realme X2 Pro Confirmed With Dual Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme is working on its first affordable flagship smartphone - the Realme X2 Pro. The device has been leaked a couple of times and the company itself has teased some of the features. Amongst the highlights is an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ chipset, a high-resolution display, and 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge. Now, the company has teased another key feature. Details are as follows:

Realme X2 Pro Dual Stereo Speakers Teased

The Realme X2 Pro will be equipped with a dual stereo speaker. The Chinese manufacturer revealed this feature via its European Twitter account. The tweet also suggests support for Dolby Atmos and claims the X2 Pro will deliver certified Hi-Res audio output.

Notably, the device has already been tipped to offer a high-resolution 90H display. Combined with the dual stereo speaker with Dolby Atmos, it should deliver an immersive viewing experience.

📢You don't need headphones to hear the best sound quality with your realme X2 Pro



🤖Our best smartphone will allow you to enjoy an immersive experience thanks to Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos and Certified Hi-Res Sound Quality.https://t.co/a2vwKml83N#realmeX2Pro pic.twitter.com/FMaUoWGKLR — realme Europe (@realmeeurope) October 4, 2019

Realme X2 Pro Expected Specifications And Features

The Realme X2 Pro is said to flaunt a Fluid display panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display size has not been teased officially, but some leaks have pointed at a 6.55-inch FHD+ panel. The device will be powered by a Snapdragon 855+ chipset and is likely to come with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The company has also confirmed a quad-rear camera setup equipped with a 64MP primary sensor. The remaining sensors are likely to be an ultra-wide-angle-sensor with 115-degree FoV, a telephoto sensor with 20X hybrid zoom, and a depth lens.

Realme has also teased a 50W SuperVOOC flash charging support on the X2 Pro. The device might be backed by a 4,000 mAh unit expected to get refueled within 30 minutes with the SuperVOOC charger.

Realme has been pushing boundaries in the budget smartphone segment; it would be interesting to see how well the new device fairs against the competitions. As of now, the company has not revealed any official launch date. But, with the official teasers and leaks splashing up online consistently, we can expect a launch sometime soon.

Best Mobiles in India