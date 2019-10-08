Realme X2 Pro TENNA Listing Confirms 64MP Quad-Camera, SD 855+ SoC News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme X2 Pro is set to debut on October 15 in China and Madrid. The company itself confirmed the official launch date of its upcoming affordable smartphone. By now, the internet has given us a fair idea of the key features and specifications of the Realme X2 Pro. In the latest developments, the device has cleared its certification from TENNA revealing the specifications and design in full glory. Let's have a look:

Realme X2 Pro Clears TENNA Certification

The Realme X2 Pro has been certified RMX1931 model number On TENNA. This is the same model number with which it cleared BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification. The specifications and features listed on TENNA corroborate with the official teasers and recent leaks.

The TENNA listing confirms a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution. The device will be powered by a Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform that also powers the recently launched OnePlus 7T. It will have a clock speed of 2.9GHz.

The listing suggests a single 6GB RAM and a 64GB storage variant. But, keeping a track of the company's record, we can expect more than one RAM and storage variants (up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage). The device is said to ship with Android 9.0 Pie which we expect to be layered by a Color OS interface.

The Realme XT Pro is listed with a quad-camera setup comprising of a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP sensor, an 8MP sensor, and a 2MP sensor. To capture selfies, the handset is said to offer a 16MP camera tucked inside the waterdrop notch.

The additional sensors are likely to be a telephoto lens with 20X hybrid zoom, an ultra-wide-angle sensor with 115-degree FoV, and a depth sensor. The smartphone will come with 161.0 x 75.7 x 8.7 mm dimensions and weigh 119g. Connectivity-wise, it will offer a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

The device is listed with 1,950 mAh battery which is said to be half the actual size. The device will likely ship with a 3,900 mAh battery and as teased by the company; will feature 50W SuperVooc flash charging technology.

