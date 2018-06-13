Laptops Buying Guide: No Cost EMI available on best laptops on Amazon

Related Articles
Amazon India is selling laptops on discount with no cost EMI payment options. You can upgrade to your favorite laptop during this sale. It offers discounts on laptops and related accessories too. The no cost EMI payment option is definitely attractive as you can get a new laptop without having to burn a hole in your pocket.
In addition to the no cost EMI payment option, there is an attractive exchange offer as well on laptops offered by the online retailer. So, you can trade in your old laptop and upgrade to the one you want from the list given here.
If you are in need of upgrading your laptop right now, then do take a look at the offers on some of the best laptops that you can buy from Amazon right now from the list below.
22% off on Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN/A
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 13.3-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics 6000
- All new 2017 Apple MacBook Air
- 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB LPDDR3 RAM, 128GB Solid State hard drive
- MacOS Sierra operating system
- 1.35kg laptop
- 1440x900 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors, 720p FaceTime HD camera
3% off on HP 15-bs145tu
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) Display
- 8th Gen Intel Core i5 - 8250U Processor (1.6 GHz base frequency, up to 3.4 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 6 MB cache, 4 cores)
- 8 GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive
- Intel UHD 620 Graphics
- Free DOS Operating System
- Weighs only 2.1 Kg
10% off on Dell Vostro 3468 14-inch Laptop
Best Price of Dell Vostro 3468
Key Specs
- 14-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics
- Up to 2.4GHz Intel Core i3 - 7100U 7th Gen processor
- 4GB DDR4 RAM
- ADP for 1 year: ADP+Pro Support worth Rs 1899 built in applicable for 1st year only
- Finger print reader
- 1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive
- Ubuntu 14.04 operating system
25% off on Acer Aspire 3 A315-51-356P
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 15.6-inch screen, Intel HD 520 Graphics
- 2.00GHz Intel Core i3-6006U processor
- Slim laptop with No DVD
- 4GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 operating system
- 2.2kg laptop
- 1 year warranty from manufacturer from date of purchase
18% off on Lenovo 80X400HCIN 14-inch Laptop
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 14-inch screen, Integrated Graphics
- GHz Intel i3-7130U processor
- 4GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home Premium, 64/32Bit operating system
- 1.69kg laptop
11% off on HP Pavilion x360 11-AD031TU
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 11.6-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics 620 Graphics
- 2.7GHz Intel Intel Core i3-7130U Processor 7th Gen processor
- 4GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 operating system
- 1.39kg laptop
29% off on Lenovo Ideapad 320E 80XL0376IN
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 15.6-inch screen, 2GB NVIDIA Graphics
- Intel Core i5-7200U 7th Gen processor
- 4GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive
- FreeDOS operating system
- 2.2kg laptop
- HD 720p webcam with single mic
- 1 year warranty from manufacturer
14% off on DELL Inspiron 5570
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 15.6-inch screen, Intel UHD graphics 620 2GB
- 2.29 GHz Intel core_i5 processor
- 8GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB eSATA hard drive
- Windows 10 operating system
- 3.15kg laptop
- 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-Glare LED-backlit display