Laptops Buying Guide: No Cost EMI available on best laptops on Amazon

Amazon India is selling laptops on discount with no cost EMI payment options. You can upgrade to your favorite laptop during this sale. It offers discounts on laptops and related accessories too. The no cost EMI payment option is definitely attractive as you can get a new laptop without having to burn a hole in your pocket.

In addition to the no cost EMI payment option, there is an attractive exchange offer as well on laptops offered by the online retailer. So, you can trade in your old laptop and upgrade to the one you want from the list given here.

If you are in need of upgrading your laptop right now, then do take a look at the offers on some of the best laptops that you can buy from Amazon right now from the list below.

22% off on Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN/A Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

13.3-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics 6000

All new 2017 Apple MacBook Air

1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor

8GB LPDDR3 RAM, 128GB Solid State hard drive

MacOS Sierra operating system

1.35kg laptop

1440x900 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors, 720p FaceTime HD camera 3% off on HP 15-bs145tu Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) Display

8th Gen Intel Core i5 - 8250U Processor (1.6 GHz base frequency, up to 3.4 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 6 MB cache, 4 cores)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive

Intel UHD 620 Graphics

Free DOS Operating System

Weighs only 2.1 Kg 10% off on Dell Vostro 3468 14-inch Laptop Best Price of Dell Vostro 3468

Key Specs

14-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics

Up to 2.4GHz Intel Core i3 - 7100U 7th Gen processor

4GB DDR4 RAM

ADP for 1 year: ADP+Pro Support worth Rs 1899 built in applicable for 1st year only

Finger print reader

1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive

Ubuntu 14.04 operating system 25% off on Acer Aspire 3 A315-51-356P Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

15.6-inch screen, Intel HD 520 Graphics

2.00GHz Intel Core i3-6006U processor

Slim laptop with No DVD

4GB DDR4 RAM

1TB hard drive

Windows 10 operating system

2.2kg laptop

1 year warranty from manufacturer from date of purchase 18% off on Lenovo 80X400HCIN 14-inch Laptop Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

14-inch screen, Integrated Graphics

GHz Intel i3-7130U processor

4GB DDR4 RAM

1TB hard drive

Windows 10 Home Premium, 64/32Bit operating system

1.69kg laptop 11% off on HP Pavilion x360 11-AD031TU Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

11.6-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics 620 Graphics

2.7GHz Intel Intel Core i3-7130U Processor 7th Gen processor

4GB DDR4 RAM

1TB hard drive

Windows 10 operating system

1.39kg laptop 29% off on Lenovo Ideapad 320E 80XL0376IN Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

15.6-inch screen, 2GB NVIDIA Graphics

Intel Core i5-7200U 7th Gen processor

4GB DDR4 RAM

1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive

FreeDOS operating system

2.2kg laptop

HD 720p webcam with single mic

1 year warranty from manufacturer 14% off on DELL Inspiron 5570 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

15.6-inch screen, Intel UHD graphics 620 2GB

2.29 GHz Intel core_i5 processor

8GB DDR4 RAM

1TB eSATA hard drive

Windows 10 operating system

3.15kg laptop

15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-Glare LED-backlit display