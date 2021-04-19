ENGLISH

    Last Day Offers On Flipkart Carnival Sale April: Discount On Realme Smartphones

    Flipkart is hosting the Smartphones Carnival Sale. The sale will end on April 20, 2021, which is tomorrow. During this sale, the e-commerce platform offers a discount of up to Rs. 750 on using an ICICI Bank debit or credit card. Also, there will be an instant discount of up to Rs. 5,000 on using an HDFC Bank debit and credit card for the transaction.

    Last Day Offers On Flipkart Carnival Sale April
     

    If you are planning to upgrade to a new smartphone, then you can opt for the ongoing Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale. You shouldn't miss out on this sale, which will end tomorrow as there will be attractive discounts and offers. Check out the offers you can avail of on smartphones via Flipkart from here.

    Realme C12

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (27% off)

    Realme C12 is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 30A

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (15% off)

    Realme Narzo 30A is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 20A
     

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (20% off)

    Realme Narzo 20A is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 20 Pro

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (23% off)

    Realme Narzo 20 Pro is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme X7 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (9% off)

    Realme X7 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme X7 Pro 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 (9% off)

    Realme X7 Pro 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 7i

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (14% off)

    Realme 7i is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 20

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (19% off)

    Realme Narzo 20 is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (23% off)

    Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme C11

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 8,999 (16% off)

    Realme C11 is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.

    Realme X3 SuperZoom

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (20% off)

    Realme X3 SuperZoom is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,499 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 3:03 [IST]
