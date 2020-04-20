Just In
- 8 min ago Realme X3 5G Specifications and Images Revealed On TENNA
-
- 35 min ago No Relief On Smartphone Sales Amid Lockdown; MHA Changes Guidelines
- 37 min ago Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Borrows Fingerprint Tech From OnePlus 8, Huawei P40
- 1 hr ago Google Pixel 4a To Compete With iPhone SE 2; Launch Date Confimred
Don't Miss
- Finance Jewellers To Enable Online Gold Purchase For Akshaya Tritiya
- Sports New Zealand legend Turner concerned about impact of T20 on cricket
- Automobiles Upcoming Skoda Vision IN Production-Spec SUV Could Be Named ‘Kosmiq’: Will Rival The Kia Seltos
- News How Bengaluru is containing the spread of the coronavirus
- Movies Coronavirus Is Killing Black People At An Alarmingly High Rate In America: Beyonce
- Lifestyle Beware Of These 11 Signs That Tell Your Partner May Be Cheating On You
- Education Knockdown The Lockdown With Free TCS iON Career Edge Online Course
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Rajasthan In Summer
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Apple iPhone SE (2020), OnePlus 8 Pro, Redmi Note 9 And More
The coronavirus outbreak has slowed down the pace of the entire world. A whole lot of industries had to halt their production. The smartphone industry has also taken a toll due to this deadly virus outbreak which has caused a pandemic situation across the globe. Major tech events such as MWC 2020 got canceled leading the companies to resort to hosting online launch events.
In the past few weeks, some brands took the online space to introduce their new entrants. Some of the major launches that took place recently were from popular brands like Apple, OnePlus, and Oppo.
Apple has announced the iPhone SE (2020) in India at a starting price tag of Rs. 42,500. The highlight of this handset is the compact form factor packed with a 4.7-inch HD Retina display and A13 Bionic chipset.
OnePlus also announced its highly anticipated OnePlus 8 series. The company has announced the latest series backed with 5G capabilities and some top-of-the-line hardware. Oppo also announced 5G enabled smartphone called the Oppo A92s.
Now, you might be wondering why we are speaking about the new launches. Well, this article is a round-up of all the smartphones that were trending last week. Let's have a look at the list:
Apple iPhone SE (2020)
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 625 cd/m2 max brightness
- Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 13
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera, optical image stabilization, True Tone flash, 4K video recording at 60 fps, Slo‑mo 1080p at 240 fps
- 7MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1080p video recording
- TouchID Fingerprint sensor
- Built‑in stereo speaker
- Gigabit-class 4G LTE up to 1.6Gbps, 802.11ax Wi‑Fi 6 with 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC with reader mode, GPS with GLONASS
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
OnePlus 8 Pro
- 6.78-inch (3168 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 120Hz 19.8:9 Fluid AMOLED display with up 1,300 nits brightness, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4510mAh battery
Apple iPhone SE
- 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps
OnePlus 8
- 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A51
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP+ 5MP + 5MP macro camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Apple iPhone 7
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
Oppo A92s
Key Specs
- 6.57-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core (4 x 2GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873V) 7nm processor
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera +8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera + 2MP Front Camera
- 5G (SA/ NSA) / Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) / 3890mAh (Minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
- 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,400
-
38,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,170
-
21,900
-
14,999
-
17,999
-
42,099
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
45,900
-
17,999
-
54,153
-
23,780
-
7,000
-
13,999
-
38,999
-
29,999
-
20,599
-
43,250
-
32,440