Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Apple iPhone SE (2020), OnePlus 8 Pro, Redmi Note 9 And More

In the past few weeks, some brands took the online space to introduce their new entrants. Some of the major launches that took place recently were from popular brands like Apple, OnePlus, and Oppo.

Apple has announced the iPhone SE (2020) in India at a starting price tag of Rs. 42,500. The highlight of this handset is the compact form factor packed with a 4.7-inch HD Retina display and A13 Bionic chipset.

OnePlus also announced its highly anticipated OnePlus 8 series. The company has announced the latest series backed with 5G capabilities and some top-of-the-line hardware. Oppo also announced 5G enabled smartphone called the Oppo A92s.

Now, you might be wondering why we are speaking about the new launches. Well, this article is a round-up of all the smartphones that were trending last week. Let's have a look at the list:

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Key Specs

4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 625 cd/m2 max brightness

Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 13

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera, optical image stabilization, True Tone flash, 4K video recording at 60 fps, Slo‑mo 1080p at 240 fps

7MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1080p video recording

TouchID Fingerprint sensor

Built‑in stereo speaker

Gigabit-class 4G LTE up to 1.6Gbps, 802.11ax Wi‑Fi 6 with 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC with reader mode, GPS with GLONASS

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

OnePlus 8 Pro

Key Specs

6.78-inch (3168 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 120Hz 19.8:9 Fluid AMOLED display with up 1,300 nits brightness, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4510mAh battery

Apple iPhone SE

Key Specs

4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

12MP ISight Camera

1.2MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps

OnePlus 8

Key Specs



6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Key Specs



6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP+ 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Apple iPhone 7

Key Specs



4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

Oppo A92s

Key Specs

6.57-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core (4 x 2GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873V) 7nm processor

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera +8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera + 2MP Front Camera

5G (SA/ NSA) / Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) / 3890mAh (Minimum) battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Key Specs

