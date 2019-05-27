Last week Most trending smartphones: Galaxy A50, OnePlus 7 Pro, Honor 20 Pro, Zenfone 6 and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

Last week was a fabulous session in terms of new devices. In addition, other handsets due to their amazing features have also been tagged up with a title of "Most Trending". The story which we are talking about has been included in the form of handsets as of a list below. Pick the one which satisfies you the most.

These devices come with at least Full HD+ display, offering a great cinematic view. These phones support fast charging technique either of 15W or any other technology, which can easily recharge your phones in a much quicker time. They run Android 9(Pie) OS which offers clean and fuss-free software experience.

They sport up to a triple rear camera system, while a couple of them sport a 48MP as a primary sensor. A couple of them come with a power share feature, which keeps refilling other handsets and gadgets which get power deficient. Some of them feature an on-screen fingerprint scanner which works in a smarter and faster way.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging OnePlus 7 Pro Key Specs

6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Asus Zenfone 6 ZS630KL Key Specs

6.46-inch ( pixels) Full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD 19.5:9 aspect ratio screen with 600 nits brightness, HDR10, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZenUI 6

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP flip camera + 13MP secondary camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Honor 20 Pro Key Specs

6.39-Inch Quad HD+ OLED Display

2.6GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 980 Processor

6GB/8GB RAM 128/256GB ROM

40MP + 8MP + 20MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

24MP Front Facing Camera

Dual SIM

4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

4200 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A70 Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Rumored Key Specs a 6.39-inch AMOLED display having a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels and a density of 403 PPI

48MP, 13MP and 8MP rear camera

front-facing camera has a 20MP sensor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip

a Li-ion battery with 4,000mAh capacity Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Key Specs

6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

IR Sensor

USB Type-C

4000mAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery Huawei P30 Pro Key Specs

6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 (2 x Cortex A76 2.6 GHz + 2 x Cortex A76 1.92 GHz + 4 x Cortex A55 1.8 GHz) processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera + 20MP +8MP camera

32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy S10+ Key Specs

6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4100 MAh Battery