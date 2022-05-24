Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones In India: Galaxy A53 5G, Redmi Note 11, Oppo Reno8 Pro+, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Apple, and other brands have continued to rise in popularity in India. We have with us the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones In India. The list includes some of these popular brands and the latest smartphones from them. Here's everything you need to know about the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones In India.

As mentioned earlier, the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones In India includes top brands like Samsung. This includes devices like the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy A73 5G. Additionally, the high-end Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is also on the list alongside the affordable Samsung Galaxy A13.

Apart from Samsung, several other brands are also on the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones In India. This includes the Redmi Note 11, which has been popular for a while now. The list also includes the newly launched Vivo X80 Pro flagship. Affordable phones like the Infinix Note 12 VIP are also worth mentioning here.

The Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones In India list also packs several flagships. This includes the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is now available at a huge discount. The upcoming Oppo Reno8 Pro+ is also trending in India alongside the Sony Xperia 1 IV, which promises a lot of new features.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Key Specs

6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Key Specs

6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Key Specs

6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Oppo Reno8 Pro+ Key Specs 6.7″ FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED, 1B Colors, 120Hz display, HDR10+, 950 nits (peak)

Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame

MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm) processor with Mali-G610 MC6

8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Triple camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

Front camera: 32 MP Front Camera

Android 12, ColorOS 12.1

5G SA/NSA

4,500 mAh battery Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Key Specs 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.5) camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Key Specs

6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Sony Xperia 1 IV Key Specs

6.5-inch (1644x3840pixels) 4K OLED HDR Display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory

Expandable memory up to 1TB via microSD card

Android 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP front-facing camera

5G (sub-6GHz / mmWave) / 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A13 Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2.2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

4GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Dual SIM

50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery vivo X80 Pro Key Specs

6.78-inch (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ E5 10-bit AMOLED LTPO screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM

50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,700 mAh battery Infinix Note 12 VIP Key Specs

6.7 inches Super Light AMOLED Screen

Android 12, XOS 10.6

Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 Chipset

Octa-core CPU

108MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

128GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM Storage

Li-Po 4,500 mAh, non-removable Battery Google Pixel 6a Key Specs

6.1-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Google Tensor processor with 848MHz Mali-G78 MP20 GPU, Titan M2 security chip

6GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12.2MP + 12MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G SA/NA, 4G VoLTE

4,306 (Typical) battery

