Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones In India: Galaxy A53 5G, Redmi Note 11, Oppo Reno8 Pro+, And More
Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Apple, and other brands have continued to rise in popularity in India. We have with us the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones In India. The list includes some of these popular brands and the latest smartphones from them. Here's everything you need to know about the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones In India.
As mentioned earlier, the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones In India includes top brands like Samsung. This includes devices like the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy A73 5G. Additionally, the high-end Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is also on the list alongside the affordable Samsung Galaxy A13.
Apart from Samsung, several other brands are also on the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones In India. This includes the Redmi Note 11, which has been popular for a while now. The list also includes the newly launched Vivo X80 Pro flagship. Affordable phones like the Infinix Note 12 VIP are also worth mentioning here.
The Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones In India list also packs several flagships. This includes the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is now available at a huge discount. The upcoming Oppo Reno8 Pro+ is also trending in India alongside the Sony Xperia 1 IV, which promises a lot of new features.
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
- 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
- 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Oppo Reno8 Pro+
Key Specs
- 6.7″ FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED, 1B Colors, 120Hz display, HDR10+, 950 nits (peak)
- Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
- MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm) processor with Mali-G610 MC6
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Triple camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- Front camera: 32 MP Front Camera
- Android 12, ColorOS 12.1
- 5G SA/NSA
- 4,500 mAh battery
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.5) camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
- 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Sony Xperia 1 IV
- 6.5-inch (1644x3840pixels) 4K OLED HDR Display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory
- Expandable memory up to 1TB via microSD card
- Android 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 5G (sub-6GHz / mmWave) / 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A13
- 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2.2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
vivo X80 Pro
- 6.78-inch (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ E5 10-bit AMOLED LTPO screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,700 mAh battery
Infinix Note 12 VIP
- 6.7 inches Super Light AMOLED Screen
- Android 12, XOS 10.6
- Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 Chipset
- Octa-core CPU
- 108MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- 128GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM Storage
- Li-Po 4,500 mAh, non-removable Battery
Google Pixel 6a
- 6.1-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Google Tensor processor with 848MHz Mali-G78 MP20 GPU, Titan M2 security chip
- 6GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12.2MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G SA/NA, 4G VoLTE
- 4,306 (Typical) battery
