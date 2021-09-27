Just In
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: iPhone 13 Pro Max, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi Civi And More
Apple recently unveiled its next-gen iPhone series. The new iPhone 13 series packs some of the latest and fastest features among the competition. That's not all. We also recently witnessed the launch of several new Android phones from Xiaomi and Samsung, among others. We've compiled a list of some of the most trending smartphones of last week. Here's everything you need to know about the most trending smartphones currently in India.
Apple iPhone 13 series is certainly dominating the global smartphone industry. The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max have easily secured a place in the list of most trending smartphones of last week. The series also includes the iPhone 13 Mini with its small-sized display and power-packed performance.
Apart from the Apple iPhone 13 series, Xiaomi and Samsung dominate the list of most trending smartphones of last week. We have phones like the Xiaomi 11T Pro and the Xiaomi Civi. These unique phones have been searched a lot on the internet, indicating that buyers are interested in these flagships.
Additionally, the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Poco X3 Pro have appeared among the most trending smartphones of last week. Both these phones come with an attractive price tag and premium features. As Xiaomi sub-brands, these phones are quite popular among the Indian audience, and hence it's been trending for a while now.
And of course, we have Samsung smartphones as part of the most trending smartphones of last week. Devices like the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G are immensely popular in the country. The premium flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has been trending in the Indian market ever since it launched!
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rerar Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz)
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone 13
- 6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP Front Camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone 13 Pro
- 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion for a faster, more responsive feel
- Cinematic mode adds shallow depth of field and shifts focus automatically in your videos
- Pro camera system with new 12MP Telephoto, Wide and Ultra Wide cameras; LiDAR Scanner; 6x optical zoom range; macro photography; Photographic Styles, ProRes video, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, Apple ProRAW, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording
- A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance
- Up to 22 hours of video playback
Xiaomi 11T Pro
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- 11T - Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200- Ultra 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 11T Pro - Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 (LPDDR4X in 11T) RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with256GB UFS 3.1 storage (11T Pro only)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
- 108MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
- 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Civi
- 6.55 inches AMOLED Screen
- Android 11, MIUI 12.5
- Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G
- 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
- 64MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32 MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable Battery
Poco X3 Pro
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,160 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
- 6.6-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Up to 2.6GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh(typ)/ 4,900 mAh(min) battery
