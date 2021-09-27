Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: iPhone 13 Pro Max, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi Civi And More

Apple iPhone 13 series is certainly dominating the global smartphone industry. The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max have easily secured a place in the list of most trending smartphones of last week. The series also includes the iPhone 13 Mini with its small-sized display and power-packed performance.

Apart from the Apple iPhone 13 series, Xiaomi and Samsung dominate the list of most trending smartphones of last week. We have phones like the Xiaomi 11T Pro and the Xiaomi Civi. These unique phones have been searched a lot on the internet, indicating that buyers are interested in these flagships.

Additionally, the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Poco X3 Pro have appeared among the most trending smartphones of last week. Both these phones come with an attractive price tag and premium features. As Xiaomi sub-brands, these phones are quite popular among the Indian audience, and hence it's been trending for a while now.

And of course, we have Samsung smartphones as part of the most trending smartphones of last week. Devices like the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G are immensely popular in the country. The premium flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has been trending in the Indian market ever since it launched!

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Key Specs



6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rerar Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz)

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Apple iPhone 13

Key Specs

6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP Front Camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Key Specs



6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion for a faster, more responsive feel

Cinematic mode adds shallow depth of field and shifts focus automatically in your videos

Pro camera system with new 12MP Telephoto, Wide and Ultra Wide cameras; LiDAR Scanner; 6x optical zoom range; macro photography; Photographic Styles, ProRes video, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, Apple ProRAW, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording

12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording

A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance

Up to 22 hours of video playback

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Key Specs



6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

11T - Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200- Ultra 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

11T Pro - Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 (LPDDR4X in 11T) RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with256GB UFS 3.1 storage (11T Pro only)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

108MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Key Specs



6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Key Specs

6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

Xiaomi Civi

Key Specs



6.55 inches AMOLED Screen

Android 11, MIUI 12.5

Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G

128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

64MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32 MP Front Camera

Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable Battery

Poco X3 Pro

Key Specs



6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,160 mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

