Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Nokia 5710 XpressAudio, Nothing phone (1), Xiaomi 12S Ultra, And More

Smartphone launches are very frequent and essential events for the tech industry. I you are a smartphone enthusiast, we have compiled a list of last week's most trending smartphones. This also includes newly launched smartphones Nothing Phone (1), Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Xiaomi 12 Lite, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Here's everything you need to know about the smartphones launched last week.

Nothing Phone (1) Key Specs

6.55-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with Nothing OS

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Xiaomi 12S Ultra Key Specs 6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB / 12GB LPPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

50MP + 48MP + 48MP Rear Camera

32MP RGBW front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,860 mAh (Typical) battery Xiaomi 12 Lite Key Specs

6.55-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 storage

MIUI 13 with Android 12

Dual SIM

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,300 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Key Specs

6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Key Specs

6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Key Specs

6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Nokia 5710 XpressAudio Key Specs 2.4 inches Screen

1.0 GHz Cortex-A7

0.3 MP

Dual LTE Standby with VoLTE support

FM radio, Equalizer

BT 5.0

3.5mm Jack

Series 30+ OS

128MB of RAM with support for up to 32GB of external storage

Li-Ion 1,450 mAh, removable Battery Apple iPhone XR Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP Rear Camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Nokia 8210 4G Key Specs

2.8 inch display

4G, VoLTE

128MB 48MB RAM

0.3 MP

Li-Ion 1,450 mAh, removable Battery Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Key Specs

6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

