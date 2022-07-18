For Quick Alerts
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Nokia 5710 XpressAudio, Nothing phone (1), Xiaomi 12S Ultra, And More
Harish Kumar
Harish Kumar
Smartphone launches are very frequent and essential events for the tech industry. I you are a smartphone enthusiast, we have compiled a list of last week's most trending smartphones. This also includes newly launched smartphones Nothing Phone (1), Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Xiaomi 12 Lite, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Here's everything you need to know about the smartphones launched last week.
Nothing Phone (1)
- 6.55-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with Nothing OS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Xiaomi 12S Ultra
- 6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB / 12GB LPPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 50MP + 48MP + 48MP Rear Camera
- 32MP RGBW front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,860 mAh (Typical) battery
Xiaomi 12 Lite
- 6.55-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 storage
- MIUI 13 with Android 12
- Dual SIM
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,300 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
- 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Nokia 5710 XpressAudio
Key Specs
- 2.4 inches Screen
- 1.0 GHz Cortex-A7
- 0.3 MP
- Dual LTE Standby with VoLTE support
- FM radio, Equalizer
- BT 5.0
- 3.5mm Jack
- Series 30+ OS
- 128MB of RAM with support for up to 32GB of external storage
- Li-Ion 1,450 mAh, removable Battery
Apple iPhone XR
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Nokia 8210 4G
- 2.8 inch display
- 4G, VoLTE
- 128MB 48MB RAM
- 0.3 MP
- Li-Ion 1,450 mAh, removable Battery
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
- 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 1:28 [IST]
