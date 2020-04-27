Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: iPhone SE (2020), Redmi 10X, OnePlus 8 Pro And More

These include the much anticipated Apple iPhone SE 2020 and the OnePlus 8-series handsets. These devices made most of the headlines in the smartphone world in the passing month. Xiaomi, Huawei and some other brands also managed to introduce new products amid the lockdown. Let's have a look on the most trending smartphones of the last week.

Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G

Key Specs

6.57-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED curved display

Kirin 985 5G with processor with ARM Mali-G77 GPU, Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage

Android 10 with EMUI 10.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP macro camera

32MP front camera + 8MP Rear Camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) with 40W SuperCharge fast charging

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Key Specs

4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 625 cd/m2 max brightness

Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 13

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera

7MP front camera

Gigabit-class 4G LTE up to 1.6Gbps

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth 5G

Key Specs



6.57-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 display with HDR 10+, 600nit (HBM) / 800 nit (peak) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

Octa Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE

4160mAh (Typical) / 4060mAh (minimum) battery with 22.5w fast charging

Xiaomi Redmi 10X

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2GHz MediaTek Helio G85 Octa Core processor

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh (typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery

Huawei nova 7 5G

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED display with DCI-P3 wide color gamut

Kirin 985 5G processor with ARM Mali-G77 GPU, Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs (Neural-network Processing Unit)

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage

Android 10 with EMUI 10.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP camera + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) with 40W SuperCharge fast charging

OnePlus 8 Pro

Key Specs

6.78 Inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED Display With 516 PPI

2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

48MP + 8MP + 48MP + 5MP Quad Rear Camera With Dual LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

5G/Bluetooth 5.1/Wi-Fi-6

4510 MAh Battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Realme X3 5G

Key Specs

6.57-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 10 with realme UI

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera + 2MP depth sensor

5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (Typical) / 4100mAh (Minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP camera + 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G

Key Specs