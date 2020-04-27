For Quick Alerts
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: iPhone SE (2020), Redmi 10X, OnePlus 8 Pro And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
The month of April 2020 was full of excitement in terms of smartphone launches. Even though the smartphone brands had suspended all on-ground activities to ensure safety of employees due to COVID-19 outbreak, the world got its fair share of new product launches.
These include the much anticipated Apple iPhone SE 2020 and the OnePlus 8-series handsets. These devices made most of the headlines in the smartphone world in the passing month. Xiaomi, Huawei and some other brands also managed to introduce new products amid the lockdown. Let's have a look on the most trending smartphones of the last week.
Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G
Key Specs
- 6.57-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED curved display
- Kirin 985 5G with processor with ARM Mali-G77 GPU, Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage
- Android 10 with EMUI 10.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP macro camera
- 32MP front camera + 8MP Rear Camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) with 40W SuperCharge fast charging
Apple iPhone SE (2020)
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 625 cd/m2 max brightness
- Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 13
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camera
- Gigabit-class 4G LTE up to 1.6Gbps
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth 5G
- 6.57-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 display with HDR 10+, 600nit (HBM) / 800 nit (peak) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
- Octa Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4160mAh (Typical) / 4060mAh (minimum) battery with 22.5w fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi 10X
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2GHz MediaTek Helio G85 Octa Core processor
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- 48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5020mAh (typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery
Huawei nova 7 5G
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED display with DCI-P3 wide color gamut
- Kirin 985 5G processor with ARM Mali-G77 GPU, Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs (Neural-network Processing Unit)
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage
- Android 10 with EMUI 10.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP camera + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) with 40W SuperCharge fast charging
OnePlus 8 Pro
- 6.78 Inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED Display With 516 PPI
- 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 48MP + 5MP Quad Rear Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- 5G/Bluetooth 5.1/Wi-Fi-6
- 4510 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
- Realme X3 5G
- 6.57-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 10 with realme UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera + 2MP depth sensor
- 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (Typical) / 4100mAh (Minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A51
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP camera + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G
Key Specs
- 6.67 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10.0; MIUI 11
- Octa-core CPU
- 64GB Internal Memory
- 6GB RAM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery
Comments