    Last Week most Trending Smartphones: Oppo Find N, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Galaxy A52s 5G, And More

    By
    |

    Brands like Vivo, Realme, and others are gearing up to launch several devices in the coming weeks. This month, many brands launched new smartphones. Motorola has announced the flagship Edge X30 with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, while Oppo has brought Find N foldable phone.

     

    Last Week most Trending Smartphones

    Besides, smartphones like the Apple iPhone 13, 13 Pro Max, and the Note 11 Pro have received great responses in the past few days. In this story, we've listed the most trending smartphones from last week.

    Oppo Find N

    Oppo Find N

    Key Specs

    • 7.1 inches main display and 5.49-inch outer display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • Android 11 with ColorOS 12
    • 50MP + 16MP + 13MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • 4,500mAh (Typical) battery
    Redmi Note 11 Pro
     

    Redmi Note 11 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
    • Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,160 mAh (typical) with 67W fast charging
    Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

    Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
    • Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
    • Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh battery
    iPhone 13 Pro Max

    iPhone 13 Pro Max

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
    • Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
    • 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
    • iOS 15
    • Water and dust resistant (IP68)
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 12MP TrueDepth front camera
    • 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
    Motorola Edge X30

    Motorola Edge X30

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • Android 12 with MYUI 3.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 60MP front camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Redmi Note 10 Pro

    Redmi Note 10 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi 5
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • NFC
    • USB Type-C
    • 5,020 mAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy A12

    Samsung Galaxy A12

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage
    • Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 5MP+ 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
    • 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
    • Android 11 with One UI 3.1
    • 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
    • 40MP front camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Poco X3 Pro

    Poco X3 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,160 mAh battery
    Apple iPhone 13

    Apple iPhone 13

    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display
    • Cinematic mode adds shallow depth of field and shifts focus automatically in your videos
    • Advanced dual-camera system with 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide cameras; Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording
    • 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording
    • A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance
    • Up to 19 hours of video playback
    • Durable design with Ceramic Shield
    • Industry-leading IP68 water resistance
    • iOS 15
    • Li-Ion 3,240 mAh non-removable Battery

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 5:08 [IST]
    X