Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Poco X3 GT, Samsung Galaxy A52, OnePlus Nord CE 5G And More

oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Smartphone brands have been launching new products across the affordable and premium category right from the beginning of this year. We have seen several new 5G as well 4G smartphones in recent times. Brands like Xiaomi, Poco, Samsung, Realme, and others have been the most proactive in terms of smartphones launches.
Some of the companies are currently prepping up for new smartphone launches. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is one such example of an anticipated launch this week. We have been compiling a list of trending smartphones every week. This article mentions the chart-toppers of last week in India. The list includes the Poco M3 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series, Realme X7 Max 5G, and more. Take a look:
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5020 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
- 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) battery
Poco M3 Pro 5G
- 6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12
- Dual SIM
- 48MP Rear Camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front-Facing Camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) battery
Poco X3 Pro
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5160mAh battery
Poco F3
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12 based on Android 11
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4520mAh (Typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A52
- 6.5 Inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED Display
- 2.3GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 5
- Bluetooth 5
- 4500 MAh Battery
Poco X3 GT
- 6.6 inches IPS LCD Screen
- Android 11, MIUI 12.5
- Octa-core CPU
- 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
- 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 16 MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Battery
Realme X7 Max 5G
- 6.43-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display
- Android 11
- 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- Octa Core Processor
- 128 GB Internal Storage
- 8 GB RAM
- 5G, 4G VOLTE
- 4500 mAh Battery
OnePlus Nord CE 5G
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, and it should be a FHD+ screen
- powered by Snapdragon 750G
- 64MP rear camera + 16MP front camera
- 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB Memory
Story first published: Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 5:03 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 8, 2021