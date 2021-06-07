Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Poco X3 GT, Samsung Galaxy A52, OnePlus Nord CE 5G And More

Some of the companies are currently prepping up for new smartphone launches. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is one such example of an anticipated launch this week. We have been compiling a list of trending smartphones every week. This article mentions the chart-toppers of last week in India. The list includes the Poco M3 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series, Realme X7 Max 5G, and more. Take a look:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB Type-C

5020 MAh Battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

Key Specs

6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Dual SIM

48MP Rear Camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP Front-Facing Camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery

Poco X3 Pro

Key Specs



6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5160mAh battery

Poco F3

Key Specs



6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 11

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE

4520mAh (Typical) battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Key Specs

6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A52

Key Specs



6.5 Inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED Display

2.3GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5

4500 MAh Battery

Poco X3 GT

Rumored Key Specs



6.6 inches IPS LCD Screen

Android 11, MIUI 12.5

Octa-core CPU

128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

16 MP Front Camera

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Battery

Realme X7 Max 5G

Key Specs

6.43-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display

Android 11

64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

Octa Core Processor

128 GB Internal Storage

8 GB RAM

5G, 4G VOLTE

4500 mAh Battery

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Rumored Key Specs