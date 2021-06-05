Just In
Week 23, 2021 Launch Roundup: TECNO POVA 2, Realme X7 Max, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, And More
We are at the beginning of another new month and several tech brands seem not to cease the launches and announcements. Over the past week, we have come across launches across categories including smartwatches, truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, smartphones, Bluetooth headsets, laptops, tablets, and more. At Computex, several laptops including advanced gaming models went official.
Now, we are in week 24 of this year and here Gizbot has combined all the launches that happened during week 23 of 2021. You can check out the roundup of the launches that took place during week 23. This will keep you updated about the launches and help you get your hands on the latest offerings.
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
- 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-V LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor (Dual 2.2GHz Cortex-A76 + Hexa 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (typical) battery
Fire-Boltt Talk
Key Specs
- 1.28-inch (240 x 280 Pixels) color 3D curved display, Customisable Watch Faces
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android and iOS devices
- Bluetooth Calling: Answer and make calls with Bluetooth directly from your watch, Camera Control, Music Control
- 8 Sports Modes: Walk, Run, Football, Basketball, Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Swimming
- Monitor Blood Pressure, Heart Rate, Spo2 Oxygen Saturation
- Track: Sleep, Steps, Calories, Distance
- Water Resistant (IP67)
- Up to 10 days battery life
Noise Air Buds Mini Truly Wireless Bluetooth Headset
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Charging time: 1.5 Hours
- Hyper Sync Technology (Earbuds power on automatically as one opens the case)
- Tru Bass Technology (Deep Rich Bass with 14.2 mm speaker driver)
- Type - C Charging Port | Upto 15 Hours of Total Playtime
Samsung Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G
- 14-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) FHD TFT (16:9) display
- 4G - Up to 2.55GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 8nm CPU with Adreno 618 GPU
- 5G - Up to 2.55GHz Octa-core Qualcomm 8cx Gen 2 5G Gen 2 7nm e CPU with Adreno GPU
- 6GB / 8GB (LPDDR4X) RAM, 64GB /128GB (eUFS)storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Windows 10 Home/Pro
- 720p HD camera
- Stereo Speakers (Max 1.5W x 2), Immersive sound with Dolby Atmos technology
- 5G / 4G LTE via nano SIM slot (Optional)
- 42.3Wh battery with up to 18h battery life
HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.6
Key Specs
- 12.6-inch (2560 x 1600) WQXGA 16:10 2.5D curved glass OLED display
- HUAWEI Kirin 9000E with processor with ARM Mali-G78 MP22 GPU, Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs (Neural-network Processing Unit)
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/256GB
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- HarmonyOS 2
- 13MP auto focus rear camera + 8MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing Camera
- 8speakers, HUAWEI Histen 7.0 Sound Effect, 4 microphones
- 5G / 4G LTE,
- 10050mAh battery
HUAWEI MatePad Pro 10.8
Key Specs
- 10.8-inch (2560 x 1600) WQXGA 16:10 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB / 512GB, expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- HarmonyOS 2
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with PDAF, f/1.8 aperture
- 8MP front-facing Camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Harman Kardon-certified Quad speakers, Huawei Histen sound effect
- Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS, USB Type-C
- 7250mAh battery
HUAWEI WATCH 3 and WATCH 3 Pro
- 1.43-inch (466 x 466 pixels) AMOLED display with 326 PPI
- Hi6262 processor
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
- HarmonyOS 2.0, Compatible with Android 6.0 or later, iOS 9.0 or later
- Up and Down buttons with Rotatable Crown
- Sensors: Accelerometer sensor, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Optical heart rate sensor, Ambient light sensor, Barometric pressure sensor, Temperature Sensor
- Microphone and Speaker
- Water and Dust resistant (5ATM)
- 100+ workout modes with automatic exercise detection for the 6 most common types of workout, Sleep tracking, Heart rate tracking, SpO2 tracking, Skin temperature measurement
- 4G LTE data
- WATCH 3: 450mAh battery
- WATCH 3 Pro: 790mAh battery
Alienware x15
Key Specs
- Intel Core i9 11900H (8-Core, 24MB L3 Cache, up to 4.9GHz with Turbo Boost Max 3.0 Technology)
- Windows 10 Home English
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 8GB GDDR6
- 32GB DDR4, 3200MHz memory
- 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive
Alienware x17
Key Specs
- 11th Generation Intel® CoreTM i9-11980HK (24MB Cache, up to 5 GHz, 8 cores)
- Windows 10 Home English
- NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 3080 16GB GDDR6
- 32GB Dual Channel DDR4 XMP at 3466MHz
- 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive
TECNO POVA 2
Key Specs
- 6.9-inch (1080 x 2460 pixels) HD+ Dot-in display with up to 480 nits brightness
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 7,000mAh battery
ASUS ROG Strix G15
Key Specs
- Intel Core i7-10870H 10th Generation, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD, 4 GB GTX 1650Ti Graphics
- Windows 10, Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019
- Built-in Speaker, Gaming Laptop
- 15.6 inch 1920 x 1080 pixels FHD Display, Black Plastic Color, 2.24 kg
ASUS ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
Key Specs
- 17.3-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) 16:9 anti-glare display DCI-P3: 100% Refresh Rate: 165Hz Response Time: 3ms IPS-level FreeSync
- AMD RyzenTM 9 5900HX Processor 3.3 GHz (16M Cache, up to 4.6 GHz)
- Windows 10 Pro - ASUS recommends Windows 10 Pro for business
- AMD RadeonTM RX 6800M 12GB GDDR6
- 8GB DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM x 2 Max Capacity : 32GB
- 1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe 3.0 SSD
- 90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion Battery
Boult Audio AirBass Q10 True Wireless in-Ear Earphones
Key Specs
- In the Ear
- Wireless Headphones
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Microphone
- 10 m Range
- 20 Hz (Min) - 20 KHz (Max) Frequency Response
- Inline Remote
- Deep Bass
Realme X7 Max
- 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh (Typical) battery
Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 40-inch
- 40-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with 178-degree viewing angle, 9.5ms dynamic response
- 1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 processor with 750MHz Mali-450 MP3 GPU
- Android TV 9.0 with PatchWall
- 1GB DDR4 dual-channel RAM, 8GB internal memory (eMMC 5.1)
- MIUI TV based on Android with PatchWall, Mi Quick Wake
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), AV, USB 2.0 x 2, Ethernet, S/PDIF port
- Supports H.265, H.264, Real, MPEG1/2/4
- 2 x 10W speakers, DTS-HD
Meizu Watch
Key Specs
- 1.78-inch (368 x 448 pixels) AMOLED 326PPI screen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform
- 1GB RAM, 8GB storage
- Flyme for Watch based on Android with support for Android and iOS
- Sports, Activity, Sleep, Heart Rate and SpO2 (Blood Oxygen) tracking
- Accelerometer, Geomagnetic sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, SpO2 sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer
- Swim Proof
- 4G VoLTE (via eSIM)
- Speaker, microphone for voice calling
- 430mAh (typical) / 420mAh (minimum) battery
Acer Swift X
- 14 Inch,IPS LED-backlit TFT LCD,1920 x 1080 pixels
- Windows 10 Home Edition
- powered by a AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor
- 16 GB RAM
- 2TB SSD storage
- Bluetooth,Wi-Fi,Full HD Screen
- 17 hrs battery
Realme Smart TV 4K 43″ and 50″
- 43 / 50-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core Cortex A53 MediaTek processor with Mali-G52MC1 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB storage
- Android TV 10.0 with Chromecast Built-in, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Live channel
- Hands-free voice control with quad built-in microphones
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, SPDIF, DVB-T2, Ethernet
- Supports H.264, H.263, MPEG1/2/4, etc.
- 24W (12W x 2 speakers + tweeter), Dolby Atmos
Google Pixel Buds A-Series TWS Earphones
Key Specs
- 12mm dynamic drivers
- Bluetooth 5.0 with Fast Pair option to quickly connect to devices,
- Built-in Google Assistant with support for real-time translation in more than 40 languages
- while using a Pixel or Android 6.0+ phone
- IPX4 rating for sweat and water-resistance
- Hands-Free Google Assistant
- up to 24 hours with the charging case's battery
Garmin Forerunner 55
Key Specs
- Built-in GPS tracks how far, how fast and where a user runs
- Wrist-based heart rate provides data all day and night
- All-day activity tracking counts steps, calories, sleep and more1
- Daily suggested workouts take the guesswork out of training by offering personalized run workouts tailored to the runner's training history, fitness level and recovery time
- Garmin Coach training plans offer on-screen guidance from expert coaches and free 5K, 10K or half marathon training plans that adapt based on a runner's goals
- Safety features let runners send a message with their location to family and friends
Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE smartwatches
Key Specs
- Store up to 1,000 songs right on the watch and sync playlists through Wi-Fi® from select music streaming services like Amazon Music, Deezer and Spotify.8
- Make convenient payments with Garmin PayTM contactless payment solution.9
- Receive smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, social media updates and alerts right on the watch, when paired with a compatible smartphone.
- Control a Tacx® Smart trainer via ANT+® technology for course simulation, automatic resistance changes and workout prompts when using courses or workouts.
- Download custom watch faces, add data fields, and get apps and widgets from the Connect IQTM Store, when paired with a compatible smartphone.
