Week 23, 2021 Launch Roundup: TECNO POVA 2, Realme X7 Max, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, And More

Now, we are in week 24 of this year and here Gizbot has combined all the launches that happened during week 23 of 2021. You can check out the roundup of the launches that took place during week 23. This will keep you updated about the launches and help you get your hands on the latest offerings.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-V LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor (Dual 2.2GHz Cortex-A76 + Hexa 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) battery

Fire-Boltt Talk

Key Specs

1.28-inch (240 x 280 Pixels) color 3D curved display, Customisable Watch Faces

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android and iOS devices

Bluetooth Calling: Answer and make calls with Bluetooth directly from your watch, Camera Control, Music Control

8 Sports Modes: Walk, Run, Football, Basketball, Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Swimming

Monitor Blood Pressure, Heart Rate, Spo2 Oxygen Saturation

Track: Sleep, Steps, Calories, Distance

Water Resistant (IP67)

Up to 10 days battery life

Noise Air Buds Mini Truly Wireless Bluetooth Headset

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Charging time: 1.5 Hours

Hyper Sync Technology (Earbuds power on automatically as one opens the case)

Tru Bass Technology (Deep Rich Bass with 14.2 mm speaker driver)

Type - C Charging Port | Upto 15 Hours of Total Playtime

Samsung Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G

Key Specs

14-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) FHD TFT (16:9) display

4G - Up to 2.55GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 8nm CPU with Adreno 618 GPU

5G - Up to 2.55GHz Octa-core Qualcomm 8cx Gen 2 5G Gen 2 7nm e CPU with Adreno GPU

6GB / 8GB (LPDDR4X) RAM, 64GB /128GB (eUFS)storage

expandable memory with microSD

Windows 10 Home/Pro

720p HD camera

Stereo Speakers (Max 1.5W x 2), Immersive sound with Dolby Atmos technology

5G / 4G LTE via nano SIM slot (Optional)

42.3Wh battery with up to 18h battery life

HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.6

Key Specs

12.6-inch (2560 x 1600) WQXGA 16:10 2.5D curved glass OLED display

HUAWEI Kirin 9000E with processor with ARM Mali-G78 MP22 GPU, Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs (Neural-network Processing Unit)

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/256GB

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

HarmonyOS 2

13MP auto focus rear camera + 8MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing Camera

8speakers, HUAWEI Histen 7.0 Sound Effect, 4 microphones

5G / 4G LTE,

10050mAh battery

HUAWEI MatePad Pro 10.8

Key Specs

10.8-inch (2560 x 1600) WQXGA 16:10 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB / 512GB, expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

HarmonyOS 2

13MP auto focus rear camera with PDAF, f/1.8 aperture

8MP front-facing Camera with f/2.0 aperture

Harman Kardon-certified Quad speakers, Huawei Histen sound effect

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS, USB Type-C

7250mAh battery

HUAWEI WATCH 3 and WATCH 3 Pro

Key Specs

1.43-inch (466 x 466 pixels) AMOLED display with 326 PPI

Hi6262 processor

2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage

HarmonyOS 2.0, Compatible with Android 6.0 or later, iOS 9.0 or later

Up and Down buttons with Rotatable Crown

Sensors: Accelerometer sensor, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Optical heart rate sensor, Ambient light sensor, Barometric pressure sensor, Temperature Sensor

Microphone and Speaker

Water and Dust resistant (5ATM)

100+ workout modes with automatic exercise detection for the 6 most common types of workout, Sleep tracking, Heart rate tracking, SpO2 tracking, Skin temperature measurement

4G LTE data

WATCH 3: 450mAh battery

WATCH 3 Pro: 790mAh battery

Alienware x15

Key Specs

Intel Core i9 11900H (8-Core, 24MB L3 Cache, up to 4.9GHz with Turbo Boost Max 3.0 Technology)

Windows 10 Home English

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 8GB GDDR6

32GB DDR4, 3200MHz memory

2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive

Alienware x17

Key Specs

11th Generation Intel® Core TM i9-11980HK (24MB Cache, up to 5 GHz, 8 cores)

i9-11980HK (24MB Cache, up to 5 GHz, 8 cores) Windows 10 Home English

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX TM 3080 16GB GDDR6

3080 16GB GDDR6 32GB Dual Channel DDR4 XMP at 3466MHz

2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive

TECNO POVA 2

Key Specs

6.9-inch (1080 x 2460 pixels) HD+ Dot-in display with up to 480 nits brightness

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11

48MP + 2MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

7,000mAh battery

ASUS ROG Strix G15

Key Specs

Intel Core i7-10870H 10th Generation, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD, 4 GB GTX 1650Ti Graphics

Windows 10, Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019

Built-in Speaker, Gaming Laptop

15.6 inch 1920 x 1080 pixels FHD Display, Black Plastic Color, 2.24 kg

ASUS ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition

Key Specs

17.3-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) 16:9 anti-glare display DCI-P3: 100% Refresh Rate: 165Hz Response Time: 3ms IPS-level FreeSync

AMD Ryzen TM 9 5900HX Processor 3.3 GHz (16M Cache, up to 4.6 GHz)

9 5900HX Processor 3.3 GHz (16M Cache, up to 4.6 GHz) Windows 10 Pro - ASUS recommends Windows 10 Pro for business

AMD Radeon TM RX 6800M 12GB GDDR6

RX 6800M 12GB GDDR6 8GB DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM x 2 Max Capacity : 32GB

1TB M.2 NVMe TM PCIe 3.0 SSD

PCIe 3.0 SSD 90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion Battery

Boult Audio AirBass Q10 True Wireless in-Ear Earphones

Key Specs

In the Ear

Wireless Headphones

Bluetooth 5.0

Microphone

10 m Range

20 Hz (Min) - 20 KHz (Max) Frequency Response

Inline Remote

Deep Bass

Realme X7 Max

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh (Typical) battery

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 40-inch

Key Specs

40-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with 178-degree viewing angle, 9.5ms dynamic response

1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 processor with 750MHz Mali-450 MP3 GPU

Android TV 9.0 with PatchWall

1GB DDR4 dual-channel RAM, 8GB internal memory (eMMC 5.1)

MIUI TV based on Android with PatchWall, Mi Quick Wake

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), AV, USB 2.0 x 2, Ethernet, S/PDIF port

Supports H.265, H.264, Real, MPEG1/2/4

2 x 10W speakers, DTS-HD

Meizu Watch

Key Specs

1.78-inch (368 x 448 pixels) AMOLED 326PPI screen

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform

1GB RAM, 8GB storage

Flyme for Watch based on Android with support for Android and iOS

Sports, Activity, Sleep, Heart Rate and SpO2 (Blood Oxygen) tracking

Accelerometer, Geomagnetic sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, SpO2 sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer

Swim Proof

4G VoLTE (via eSIM)

Speaker, microphone for voice calling

430mAh (typical) / 420mAh (minimum) battery

Acer Swift X

Key Specs

14 Inch,IPS LED-backlit TFT LCD,1920 x 1080 pixels

Windows 10 Home Edition

powered by a AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor

16 GB RAM

2TB SSD storage

Bluetooth,Wi-Fi,Full HD Screen

17 hrs battery

Realme Smart TV 4K 43″ and 50″

Key Specs

43 / 50-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K display

1.5GHz Quad-Core Cortex A53 MediaTek processor with Mali-G52MC1 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB storage

Android TV 10.0 with Chromecast Built-in, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Live channel

Hands-free voice control with quad built-in microphones

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, SPDIF, DVB-T2, Ethernet

Supports H.264, H.263, MPEG1/2/4, etc.

24W (12W x 2 speakers + tweeter), Dolby Atmos

Google Pixel Buds A-Series TWS Earphones

Key Specs

12mm dynamic drivers

Bluetooth 5.0 with Fast Pair option to quickly connect to devices,

Built-in Google Assistant with support for real-time translation in more than 40 languages

while using a Pixel or Android 6.0+ phone

IPX4 rating for sweat and water-resistance

Hands-Free Google Assistant

up to 24 hours with the charging case's battery

Garmin Forerunner 55

Key Specs

Built-in GPS tracks how far, how fast and where a user runs

Wrist-based heart rate provides data all day and night

All-day activity tracking counts steps, calories, sleep and more1

Daily suggested workouts take the guesswork out of training by offering personalized run workouts tailored to the runner's training history, fitness level and recovery time

Garmin Coach training plans offer on-screen guidance from expert coaches and free 5K, 10K or half marathon training plans that adapt based on a runner's goals

Safety features let runners send a message with their location to family and friends

Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE smartwatches

Key Specs