For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 5 hrs ago Poco F3, Poco X3 Pro Officially Announced: Specifications, Price, And Availability
-
- 9 hrs ago Micromax IN 1 Vs Poco M3: Which One Should You Consider?
- 9 hrs ago Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Up For Grabs Ahead Of Official Launch; Live Retail Box Images Leak
- 9 hrs ago Here's How To Use Vi VIC To Recharge Prepaid And Postpaid Numbers
Don't Miss
- Movies Janhvi Kapoor: Film Reviews Matter To Me More Than Compliments; I Take The Criticism Constructively
- News Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi, Pinarayi Vijayan govts; Asserts UDF will come to power in Kerala
- Sports No guarantee that Rohit Sharma and I will open in T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli
- Automobiles Volkswagen Taigun India Unveil On March 24: Here Are All Details
- Education Gujarat Board Class 12 Practical Exams Admit Card 2021 Released
- Lifestyle Ayurvedic Tips To Keep Yourself Cool This Summer
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In March
- Finance Be Ready For The Penalty If You Don’t Perform These Tasks Before March 31
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 10 Pro, Galaxy A52 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10S And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Last week, we came across the launch of numerous smartphones and other devices. Also, we are speculating the launch of several new devices all set to hit the market. In the meantime, many smartphones from various brands have been searched by users and are topping our trending list.
Today, as we are in the beginning of a fresh new week, we have come across some of the most trending smartphones that have topped the chart last week. Take a look at them from here.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5020 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
- 6.5 Inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED Display
- 2.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 750G Processor
- 4/6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5G SA/NSA
- Wi-Fi 5
- Bluetooth 5
- 4500 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A72
- 6.7 Inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED Display
- 2.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 5
- Bluetooth 5
- 5000 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
- 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A52
- 6.5 Inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED Display
- 2.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 750G Processor
- 4/6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5G SA/NSA
- Wi-Fi 5
- Bluetooth 5
- 4500 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5020 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A32
- 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with One UI 3
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A12
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (2.3GHz Quad + 1.8GHz Quad ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB Storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.5
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi 10S
- 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12 based on Android 11
- 108MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4780mAh (Typical) / 4680mAh (Minimum) battery
Most Read Articles
Best Mobiles in India
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
45,999
-
21,583
-
17,999
-
15,000
-
52,063
To stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews, follow GizBot on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and also subscribe to our notification.
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Comments