Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 10 Pro, Galaxy A52 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10S And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Last week, we came across the launch of numerous smartphones and other devices. Also, we are speculating the launch of several new devices all set to hit the market. In the meantime, many smartphones from various brands have been searched by users and are topping our trending list.

Today, as we are in the beginning of a fresh new week, we have come across some of the most trending smartphones that have topped the chart last week. Take a look at them from here. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB Type-C

5020 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Key Specs 6.5 Inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED Display

2.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 750G Processor

4/6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5G SA/NSA

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5

4500 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A72 Key Specs

6.7 Inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED Display

2.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5

5000 MAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Key Specs

6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A52 Key Specs

6.5 Inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED Display

2.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 750G Processor

4/6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5G SA/NSA

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5

4500 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Key Specs

6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB Type-C

5020 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A32 Key Specs 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with One UI 3

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A12 Key Specs

6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (2.3GHz Quad + 1.8GHz Quad ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB Storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.5

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery Xiaomi Mi 10S Key Specs

6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 11

108MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4780mAh (Typical) / 4680mAh (Minimum) battery

Best Mobiles in India