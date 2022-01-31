Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Last week, we came across several launches such as the Redmi Note 11 series and the Gionee G13 Pro. The latter flaunts iPhone 13-like design, while the Note 11 series is all set to launch on Feb 9 in India. Apart from this, some old devices like the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the Galaxy A52s 5G were trending.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G has been the most searched by users which is going to launch on Feb 9 at Galaxy Unpacked event. Besides, there are so many devices from OnePlus and Xiaomi that also belong to the most trending smartphones' list. Below here we are listing the most trending smartphones of last week.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Key Specs 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Rumoured Key Specs

6.8 inches AMOLED 2X Display

Android 12, One UI 4.1

Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM

108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera

40 MP Front Camera

Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable Battery Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4

Single / Dual SIM

12MP +12MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Key Specs 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,160 mAh (typical) with 67W fast charging Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Key Specs 6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256 GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP ultra-wide camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4,900mAh (minimum) battery OnePlus 10 Pro Key Specs 6.7-inch (3216 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 (in China) / OxygenOS 12 (Global)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 50MP + 8MP telephoto camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Key Specs 2.4GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 778G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5

4,500 MAh Battery Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Key Specs 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Xiaomi 12 Pro Key Specs 6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE

4,600 mAh (Typical) battery Gionee G13 Pro Key Specs

6.26 inches IPS LCD Screen

Quad-core CPU

HarmonyOS

13 MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5 MP Front Camera

Li-Ion 3500 mAh, non-removable Battery

