Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro, And More
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
Last week, we came across several launches such as the Redmi Note 11 series and the Gionee G13 Pro. The latter flaunts iPhone 13-like design, while the Note 11 series is all set to launch on Feb 9 in India. Apart from this, some old devices like the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the Galaxy A52s 5G were trending.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G has been the most searched by users which is going to launch on Feb 9 at Galaxy Unpacked event. Besides, there are so many devices from OnePlus and Xiaomi that also belong to the most trending smartphones' list. Below here we are listing the most trending smartphones of last week.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
- 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
- 6.8 inches AMOLED 2X Display
- Android 12, One UI 4.1
- Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM
- 108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera
- 40 MP Front Camera
- Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable Battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP +12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
- 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,160 mAh (typical) with 67W fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
- 6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256 GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP ultra-wide camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4,900mAh (minimum) battery
OnePlus 10 Pro
- 6.7-inch (3216 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 (in China) / OxygenOS 12 (Global)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 50MP + 8MP telephoto camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
- 2.4GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 778G Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA
- Wi-Fi 5
- Bluetooth 5
- 4,500 MAh Battery
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Xiaomi 12 Pro
- 6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,600 mAh (Typical) battery
Gionee G13 Pro
- 6.26 inches IPS LCD Screen
- Quad-core CPU
- HarmonyOS
- 13 MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5 MP Front Camera
- Li-Ion 3500 mAh, non-removable Battery
Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 5:08 [IST]
