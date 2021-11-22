For Quick Alerts
Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 11 Pro, Galaxy A52s 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+, And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
The smartphone market was pretty interesting last week, where, many smartphones, including the upcoming Redmi Note 11 Pro were trending online. We also got a hint that the Motorola Moto G200 5G is expected to launch in India, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC with other high-end specifications.
Other high-end smartphones like the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max were also trending, which is currently the most high-end device from Apple, powered by the A15 Bionic. Here are all the smartphones that were trending in India last week.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,160 mAh (typical) with 67W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (typical) battery
Motorola Moto G200 5G
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888+ 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 11
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Quad Pixel front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Poco M4 Pro 5G
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery
Redmi Note 10 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5,020 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A12
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Poco X3 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,160 mAh Battery
Story first published: Monday, November 22, 2021, 16:53 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 22, 2021