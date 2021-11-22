Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 11 Pro, Galaxy A52s 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

The smartphone market was pretty interesting last week, where, many smartphones, including the upcoming Redmi Note 11 Pro were trending online. We also got a hint that the Motorola Moto G200 5G is expected to launch in India, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC with other high-end specifications.

Other high-end smartphones like the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max were also trending, which is currently the most high-end device from Apple, powered by the A15 Bionic. Here are all the smartphones that were trending in India last week. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Key Specs 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,160 mAh (typical) with 67W fast charging Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Key Specs 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Key Specs 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (typical) battery Motorola Moto G200 5G Key Specs 6.8-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 888+ 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 11

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP Quad Pixel front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) battery Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Key Specs 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Poco M4 Pro 5G Key Specs 6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM

50MP + 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery Redmi Note 10 Pro Key Specs 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB Type-C

5,020 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Key Specs 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A12 Key Specs 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Poco X3 Pro Key Specs 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,160 mAh Battery

