ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 11 Pro, Galaxy A52s 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+, And More

    By
    |

    The smartphone market was pretty interesting last week, where, many smartphones, including the upcoming Redmi Note 11 Pro were trending online. We also got a hint that the Motorola Moto G200 5G is expected to launch in India, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC with other high-end specifications.

     

    Last Week Most Trending Smartphones

    Other high-end smartphones like the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max were also trending, which is currently the most high-end device from Apple, powered by the A15 Bionic. Here are all the smartphones that were trending in India last week.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
    • Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,160 mAh (typical) with 67W fast charging
    Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
     

    Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
    • Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh (typical) battery
    Motorola Moto G200 5G

    Motorola Moto G200 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 888+ 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
    • 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • Android 11
    • 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP Quad Pixel front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
    Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

    Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
    • Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
    • 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
    • iOS 15
    • Water and dust resistant (IP68)
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 12MP TrueDepth front camera
    • 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
    Poco M4 Pro 5G

    Poco M4 Pro 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
    • Dual SIM
    • 50MP + 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery
    Redmi Note 10 Pro

    Redmi Note 10 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi 5
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • NFC
    • USB Type-C
    • 5,020 MAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
    • 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
    • Android 11 with One UI 3.1
    • 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
    • 40MP front camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A12

    Samsung Galaxy A12

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage
    • Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Poco X3 Pro

    Poco X3 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,160 mAh Battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Monday, November 22, 2021, 16:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 22, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X