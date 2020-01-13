Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Galaxy S10 Lite, iPhone 11 Pro And More

Last Week Most Trending Smartphones

The Sony Xperia 5 Plus in the list, could be a game-changing as far as features are concerned. The handset features a very slim bezel on the top of its 6.6-inch OLED display.

It sports a primary lens, telephoto sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a ToF sensor-- that captures 3D depth images. For biometric authentication, it supports only a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Lastly, it gets powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro on the list sports a whooping 108MP primary sensor. Overall, the device features a Penta-lens in a vertical position at the rear.

It features an in-display fingerprint scanner and an AI-based face unlock. It comes with gradient finish and an all-glass body which offers an attractive look.

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max still makes to the list, and from this fact, we can understand how much this handset is on the trends.

To recall, it comes with a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, 12MP TrueDepth front camera with portrait mode, Face ID, Apple Pay, and A13 Bionic chip based on the third-generation neural engine. Look for more handsets in the list.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP camera + 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Key Specs

6.7 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

2.8 Ghz Octa Core Snapdragon 855 Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

48MP + 12MP + 5MP Triple Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4500 MAh Battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Key Specs



6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite

Key Specs

6.7-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 398ppi

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory with microSD

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP primary rear camera + 12MP + 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens

32MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Sony Xperia 5 Plus

Key Specs

6.6 inches OLED capacitive touchscreen

Qualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855

128GB 6GB RAM

12MP + 12MP + 5MP + 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

Key Specs

6.47-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 2.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 11 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 20MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5260mAh (Typical) / 5160mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A71

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A50

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Key Specs