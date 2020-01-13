Just In
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Galaxy S10 Lite, iPhone 11 Pro And More
Trending smartphones of the last week, seem to have attracted consumers even this week. Ever since 2020 began, a couple of brands have come up with their new smartphones. While in the trending category, you can even get to see a few handsets that launched back in 2019. To sum up, you can find a list of these most popular devices below.
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones
The Sony Xperia 5 Plus in the list, could be a game-changing as far as features are concerned. The handset features a very slim bezel on the top of its 6.6-inch OLED display.
It sports a primary lens, telephoto sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a ToF sensor-- that captures 3D depth images. For biometric authentication, it supports only a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Lastly, it gets powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC.
The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro on the list sports a whooping 108MP primary sensor. Overall, the device features a Penta-lens in a vertical position at the rear.
It features an in-display fingerprint scanner and an AI-based face unlock. It comes with gradient finish and an all-glass body which offers an attractive look.
The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max still makes to the list, and from this fact, we can understand how much this handset is on the trends.
To recall, it comes with a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, 12MP TrueDepth front camera with portrait mode, Face ID, Apple Pay, and A13 Bionic chip based on the third-generation neural engine. Look for more handsets in the list.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A51
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP camera + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
- 6.7 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- 2.8 Ghz Octa Core Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 12MP + 5MP Triple Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4500 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
- 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 398ppi
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP primary rear camera + 12MP + 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens
- 32MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Sony Xperia 5 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.6 inches OLED capacitive touchscreen
- Qualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855
- 128GB 6GB RAM
- 12MP + 12MP + 5MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.47-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 2.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 11 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 20MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5260mAh (Typical) / 5160mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A71
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A50
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
