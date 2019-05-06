TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Last Week Most Trending smartphones: Samsung Galaxy A50, OnePlus 7 Pro, Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL
Are you looking for last week's most trending smartphones? If yes- then you can go with the list mentioned below. These devices not only had been popular in the last week, but their sale equally looks important even in this ongoing week. Check out these phones below.
These handsets come with a Full HD+ display. They sport up to 91.6% of the screen-to-body ratio which offers an excellent viewing platform and eventually playing PUBG can indeed be a great experience. These devices come with the fast charging support of 15W or some other technology, so your battery won't get drained out easily.
They run Android 9(Pie) OS which offers clean and fuss-free software experience. A couple of devices come with a UFS 3.0 storage support which allows for faster data transfers.
The devices come with a capability of 4K video recording and super slow-mo at 960 fps and offer smooth performance. Also, they have really amazing working camera spec. And surprisingly these devices come with some advanced camera features that will provide some amazing portrait shots.
Samsung Galaxy A50
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera and 5MP and 8MP camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
OnePlus 7 Pro
- 6.64 inches Optic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie); OxygenOS 9
- Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855
- Octa-core CPU
- 256 GB, 10 GB RAM
- 48 MP, triple rear camera
- 16MP Front camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A70
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 32MP rear camera and 5MP and 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery
Huawei P30 Pro
- 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 + processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) battery
Huawei P30 lite
- 6.15-inch (2312 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP 120° ultra-wide camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL
- Pixel 3a - 5.6-inch (2220×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 18.5:9 display, 440 PPI
- Pixel 3a XL - 6-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 18:9 display, 400 PPI
- Pixel 3a - Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 (2 x 2GHz Kryo 360 + 6 x 1.7GHz Kryo 360) 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU
- Pixel 3a XL - Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB DDR4X RAM, 32GB / 64GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12.2MP rear camera with dual LED flash
- 8MP wide-angle front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Active Edge
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac (2.4/5 GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, USB Type-C
- 3,000mAh (Pixel 3) battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 4
Samsung Galaxy A30
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4100 MAh Battery