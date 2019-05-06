Last Week Most Trending smartphones: Samsung Galaxy A50, OnePlus 7 Pro, Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Features oi-Harish Kumar

Are you looking for last week's most trending smartphones? If yes- then you can go with the list mentioned below. These devices not only had been popular in the last week, but their sale equally looks important even in this ongoing week. Check out these phones below.

These handsets come with a Full HD+ display. They sport up to 91.6% of the screen-to-body ratio which offers an excellent viewing platform and eventually playing PUBG can indeed be a great experience. These devices come with the fast charging support of 15W or some other technology, so your battery won't get drained out easily.

They run Android 9(Pie) OS which offers clean and fuss-free software experience. A couple of devices come with a UFS 3.0 storage support which allows for faster data transfers.

The devices come with a capability of 4K video recording and super slow-mo at 960 fps and offer smooth performance. Also, they have really amazing working camera spec. And surprisingly these devices come with some advanced camera features that will provide some amazing portrait shots.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera and 5MP and 8MP camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery OnePlus 7 Pro Key Specs

6.64 inches Optic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie); OxygenOS 9

Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855

Octa-core CPU

256 GB, 10 GB RAM

48 MP, triple rear camera

16MP Front camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A70 Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

32MP rear camera and 5MP and 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery Huawei P30 Pro Key Specs

6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 + processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) battery Huawei P30 lite Key Specs

6.15-inch (2312 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP 120° ultra-wide camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL Key Specs

Pixel 3a - 5.6-inch (2220×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 18.5:9 display, 440 PPI

Pixel 3a XL - 6-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 18:9 display, 400 PPI

Pixel 3a - Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 (2 x 2GHz Kryo 360 + 6 x 1.7GHz Kryo 360) 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU

Pixel 3a XL - Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB DDR4X RAM, 32GB / 64GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12.2MP rear camera with dual LED flash

8MP wide-angle front camera

Fingerprint sensor

Active Edge

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac (2.4/5 GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, USB Type-C

3,000mAh (Pixel 3) battery with fast charging Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 4 Samsung Galaxy A30 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Key Specs

6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4100 MAh Battery