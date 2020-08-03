Just In
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Samsung Galaxy M31s: OnePlus Nord, Oppo Reno4 And More
We saw a lot of smartphone launches last year, including some of the high-end smartphones. Besides the newly launching smartphones, there were also other trending smartphones. Here are all the smartphones that were in the limelight in the market.
The Samsung Galaxy M31s is the latest mid-range smartphone from the company with a 64MP primary camera sensor with support for 4K video recording capability. The OnePlus Nord is also a mid-range smartphone with support for the 5G network and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC.
The Oppo Reno 4 Pro is the latest mid-range smartphone with a 3D curved AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The Redmi Note 9 was also launched last week, powered by a gaming chipset from MediaTek.
Phones like the Redmi 9 and the Redmi K30 Pro Ultra were also trending, and these devices likely to get launched in the next few weeks. Here are all the trending smartphones in the last few days in India.
Samsung Galaxy M31s
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen with up to 420 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
OnePlus Nord
- 6.44-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 408 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP macro camera
- 32MP front-facing camera + secondary 8MP Rear Camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4115mAh battery
Xiaomi Black Shark 3S
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 120Hz display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) internal storage
- Android 10 with JoyUI 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4720mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ E3 AMOLED aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 1200nit (HBM) / 800nit (Typ) brightness, 5000000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, 100% DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core (4×A77 2.6GHz + 4×A55 2.0GHz) Dimensity 1000 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI based on Android 10
- 64MP rear camera with LED flash, ultra-wide-angle lens, depth sensor, macro camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
Oppo Reno4
- 6.43 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 765G 7nm Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP+8MP+2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP+2MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/ NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4020mAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Key Specs
- 6.53 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Helio G80 12nm Processor
- 4GB/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- USB Type-C
- 5020 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A51
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 9
- 6.53 Inch Full HD+ LCD Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Helio G80 Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Cameras
- 8MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 5020 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A71
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
