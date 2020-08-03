Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Samsung Galaxy M31s: OnePlus Nord, Oppo Reno4 And More

The Samsung Galaxy M31s is the latest mid-range smartphone from the company with a 64MP primary camera sensor with support for 4K video recording capability. The OnePlus Nord is also a mid-range smartphone with support for the 5G network and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC.

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro is the latest mid-range smartphone with a 3D curved AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The Redmi Note 9 was also launched last week, powered by a gaming chipset from MediaTek.

Phones like the Redmi 9 and the Redmi K30 Pro Ultra were also trending, and these devices likely to get launched in the next few weeks. Here are all the trending smartphones in the last few days in India.

Samsung Galaxy M31s

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen with up to 420 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

OnePlus Nord

Key Specs

6.44-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 408 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP macro camera

32MP front-facing camera + secondary 8MP Rear Camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4115mAh battery

Xiaomi Black Shark 3S

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 120Hz display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) internal storage

Android 10 with JoyUI 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4720mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra

Rumored Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ E3 AMOLED aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 1200nit (HBM) / 800nit (Typ) brightness, 5000000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, 100% DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core (4×A77 2.6GHz + 4×A55 2.0GHz) Dimensity 1000 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI based on Android 10

64MP rear camera with LED flash, ultra-wide-angle lens, depth sensor, macro camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery

Oppo Reno4

Key Specs

6.43 Inch FHD+ Display

2.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 765G 7nm Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP+8MP+2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP+2MP Front Camera

5G SA/ NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

4020mAh Battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Key Specs

6.53 Inch FHD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio G80 12nm Processor

4GB/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

USB Type-C

5020 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi 9

Key Specs

6.53 Inch Full HD+ LCD Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio G80 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Cameras

8MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

5020 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A71

Key Specs