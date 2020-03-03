ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Sony Xperia 1 II, Galaxy S20 Ultra, LG V60 ThinQ And More

    By
    |

    Last week many smartphones arrived in the market. These devices are added to the list below. The launch of these phones has been quite an anticipatory event by smartphone companies after MWC was canceled. The occasional launch events came all the way from Sony as well with its two Xperia phones, in a move to regain its market in India. The list includes a couple of premium devices with a 5G connection.

    Last Week Most Trending Smartphones
     

    LG V60 ThinQ 5G smartphone is the latest premium offering from LG, that you can see on the list. The highlights include 8GB RAM, 64MP primary rear camera, and Snapdragon 865 processor. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is the latest premium offering.

    The handset comes with a 108MP primary lens, a bigger 6.9-inch QHD+ display, a massive 5000mAh battery, and the biggest ever 40MP selfie sensor.

    The list comprises a few more devices and even these many phones offer amazing features at their best price deals.

    Sony Xperia 1 II

    Sony Xperia 1 II

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1644x3840pixels) 4K OLED HDR Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB RAM
    • 256GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 1TB via microSD card
    • Android 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 5G (sub-6GHz) / 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
     

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X
    • Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
    • 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
    • Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 40MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy A51

    Samsung Galaxy A51

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Xiaomi Mi 10 / Mi 10 Pro 5G

    Xiaomi Mi 10 / Mi 10 Pro 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display
    • Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.0 storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • MIUI 11 based on Android 10
    • 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 8MP + 20MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
    • Mi 10- 4780mAh (Typical) / 4680mAh (Minimum) battery
    • Mi 10 Pro - 4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
    • 20MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy M31

    Samsung Galaxy M31

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy A71

    Samsung Galaxy A71

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery
    LG V60 ThinQ 5G

    LG V60 ThinQ 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ 20.5:9 FullVision P-OLED Display, HDR10+
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU with Snapdragon X55 5G Modem
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 128GB / 256GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 10
    • 64MP rear camera + 13MP super wide camera
    • 10MP front camera
    • 5G, 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000mAh battery
    Sony Xperia 10 II

    Sony Xperia 10 II

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (2520 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 21:9 aspect ratio Wide TRILUMINOS display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 512GB via microSD card
    • Android 10
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 8MP Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3600mAh battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: smartphones news top gadgets
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 12:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 3, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X