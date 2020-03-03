Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies Teen Muhurat Movie Review: Three Women Prove Self-Belief Is More Important Than Societal Comfort
- News Coronavirus: NCP’s Supriya Sule seeks MEA help for 34 Indians stuck in Iran
- Lifestyle Kajol And Shruti Haasan Give Us Gorgeous Fashion Moment At Devi Screening
- Sports Sexual harassment complaints: SAI claims to have taken strict action in 9 out of 14 cases
- Finance Pfizer Hits 52-Week High After Parent Co Finds Compounds With Potential To Treat Coronavirus
- Automobiles Volkswagen T-Roc India Specs, Features & Colour Options Revealed: Will Rival The Jeep Compass
- Travel Best Places To Celebrate Holi In Karnataka
- Education UPSC Tie-breaking Principles For Civil Services And Other Exams
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Sony Xperia 1 II, Galaxy S20 Ultra, LG V60 ThinQ And More
Last week many smartphones arrived in the market. These devices are added to the list below. The launch of these phones has been quite an anticipatory event by smartphone companies after MWC was canceled. The occasional launch events came all the way from Sony as well with its two Xperia phones, in a move to regain its market in India. The list includes a couple of premium devices with a 5G connection.
LG V60 ThinQ 5G smartphone is the latest premium offering from LG, that you can see on the list. The highlights include 8GB RAM, 64MP primary rear camera, and Snapdragon 865 processor. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is the latest premium offering.
The handset comes with a 108MP primary lens, a bigger 6.9-inch QHD+ display, a massive 5000mAh battery, and the biggest ever 40MP selfie sensor.
The list comprises a few more devices and even these many phones offer amazing features at their best price deals.
Sony Xperia 1 II
- 6.5-inch (1644x3840pixels) 4K OLED HDR Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 1TB via microSD card
- Android 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 5G (sub-6GHz) / 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A51
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi 10 / Mi 10 Pro 5G
- 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display
- Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.0 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 11 based on Android 10
- 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 8MP + 20MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- Mi 10- 4780mAh (Typical) / 4680mAh (Minimum) battery
- Mi 10 Pro - 4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M31
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
- 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A71
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
LG V60 ThinQ 5G
- 6.8-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ 20.5:9 FullVision P-OLED Display, HDR10+
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU with Snapdragon X55 5G Modem
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB / 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 10
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP super wide camera
- 10MP front camera
- 5G, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh battery
Sony Xperia 10 II
- 6-inch (2520 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 21:9 aspect ratio Wide TRILUMINOS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 512GB via microSD card
- Android 10
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 8MP Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3600mAh battery
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
19,489
-
22,990
-
29,499
-
19,680
-
25,999
-
34,775
-
1,06,900
-
16,995
-
29,499
-
10,990
-
19,680
-
12,999
-
13,883
-
15,290
-
62,900
-
34,775
-
45,900
-
10,390
-
55,000
-
12,999
-
23,390
-
22,524
-
18,820
-
70,999
-
72,999
-
15,500
-
11,999