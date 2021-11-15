For Quick Alerts
Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Poco M4 Pro 5G, iPhone 13 Pro Max, And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Brands have now taken a completely different approach when it comes to smartphones. Apple, a premium brand, now seems to deliver some of the features post the launch via software updates, while some other brands start teasing the launch of their devices long before the official launch.
Smartphones like the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, Redmi Note 11 Pro+, and the Poco M4 were trending last week. And here are the smartphone that were trending in India and across the world.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+
- 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
- 6.67 inches OLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass v5
- MediaTek Dimensity 900 MT6877 chipset
- 108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 16 MP Front Camera
- 6 GB RAM
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,160 mAh (typical) with 67W fast charging
Poco M4 Pro 5G
- 6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP Front Camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5,020 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Poco X3 Pro
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,160 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A12
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 5MP + 2MP+ 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Google Pixel 6 Pro
- 6.7-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) curved pOLED LTPO display
- Google Tensor processor with 848MHz Mali-G78 MP20 GPU, Titan M2 security chip
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB / 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 50MP + 12MP + 48MP Rear Camera
- 11MP front camera
- 5G SA/NA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Story first published: Monday, November 15, 2021, 16:22 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 15, 2021