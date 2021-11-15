Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Poco M4 Pro 5G, iPhone 13 Pro Max, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Brands have now taken a completely different approach when it comes to smartphones. Apple, a premium brand, now seems to deliver some of the features post the launch via software updates, while some other brands start teasing the launch of their devices long before the official launch.

Smartphones like the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, Redmi Note 11 Pro+, and the Poco M4 were trending last week. And here are the smartphone that were trending in India and across the world. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Key Specs

6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Key Specs

6.67 inches OLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass v5

MediaTek Dimensity 900 MT6877 chipset

108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

16 MP Front Camera

6 GB RAM

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,160 mAh (typical) with 67W fast charging Poco M4 Pro 5G Key Specs 6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM

50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Key Specs 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Key Specs

6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP Front Camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Key Specs 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB Type-C

5,020 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Key Specs

6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Poco X3 Pro Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,160 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A12 Key Specs

6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP + 2MP+ 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Google Pixel 6 Pro Key Specs 6.7-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) curved pOLED LTPO display

Google Tensor processor with 848MHz Mali-G78 MP20 GPU, Titan M2 security chip

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB / 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

50MP + 12MP + 48MP Rear Camera

11MP front camera

5G SA/NA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

