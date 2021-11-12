ENGLISH

    List Of 6GB RAM Smartphones To Buy In India Under Rs. 12,000

    By
    |

    If you are planning to buy a budget smartphone, which costs under Rs. 12,000, then getting a phone with 6GB RAM makes a lot of sense. Having as much as 6GB of RAM will ensure that the device will run smoothly and does not get slow down in just a couple of months after purchase.

     

    To make your job easy, here are some of the best smartphones with 6GB RAM that you can buy in India that cost less than Rs. 12,000. We have included devices from popular smartphone brands like Xiaomi, Micromax, and Poco to give you more choices.

    POCO M3
     

    Price: Rs. 11,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • 48MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, 2MP depth, 2MP 4cm macro camera with f/2.4 aperture
    • 8MP front camera with f/2.05 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
    • 6,000 mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery
    Micromax IN 2B 6GB RAM

    Price: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 drop notch display with up to 400 nits brightness
    • Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11
    • 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Lava Z6

    Price: Rs. 9,699
    Key Specs

    • 6.51-Inch HD+ Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35
    • 6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 5MP +2MP Triple Rear Camera
    • LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Military Grade Durability
    • 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi
    • USB Type-C
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 5,000 mAh Battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 9 Activ 128GB

    Price: Rs. 10,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Infinix Hot 10

    Price: Rs. 11,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.78-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Pinhole display
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 1.7GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage; expandable with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • XOS 7 based on Android 10
    • 16MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP (f/2.4 depth) + f/1.8 low-light video camera, Quad LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture, dual LED flash
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,200 mAh battery

