List Of 6GB RAM Smartphones To Buy In India Under Rs. 12,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

If you are planning to buy a budget smartphone, which costs under Rs. 12,000, then getting a phone with 6GB RAM makes a lot of sense. Having as much as 6GB of RAM will ensure that the device will run smoothly and does not get slow down in just a couple of months after purchase.

To make your job easy, here are some of the best smartphones with 6GB RAM that you can buy in India that cost less than Rs. 12,000. We have included devices from popular smartphone brands like Xiaomi, Micromax, and Poco to give you more choices. POCO M3 Price: Rs. 11,499

Key Specs 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

48MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, 2MP depth, 2MP 4cm macro camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front camera with f/2.05 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

6,000 mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery Micromax IN 2B 6GB RAM Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 drop notch display with up to 400 nits brightness

Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Lava Z6 Price: Rs. 9,699

Key Specs

6.51-Inch HD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35

6GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP +2MP Triple Rear Camera

LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Military Grade Durability

4G VoLTE

WiFi

USB Type-C

Bluetooth 5

5,000 mAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi 9 Activ 128GB Price: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Infinix Hot 10 Price: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs

6.78-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Pinhole display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 1.7GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage; expandable with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

XOS 7 based on Android 10

16MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP (f/2.4 depth) + f/1.8 low-light video camera, Quad LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture, dual LED flash

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,200 mAh battery

Best Mobiles in India