Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, iPhone 13 Pro Max, And More

Smartphone launches have continued to the best part of 2022, giving us brand new devices to explore with the latest updates and upgrades. At the same time, some phones have been trending even if they launched a few months back. We have made a list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones, which includes phones from Xiaomi, Redmi, Samsung, Apple, and more. Here's all you need to know about Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones.

The list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones includes devices from Xiaomi and its sub-brand Redmi. For instance, the Redmi Note 11 series have been incredibly famous. The list includes the Redmi Note 11 and the Note 11T Pro+.

Additionally, Samsung phones like the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G are also on the Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones list. Plus, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A73 5G, and Galaxy A13 are among the trending smartphones from the A series.

The Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones list also includes flagship iPhones. The high-end iPhone 13 Pro Max is on the Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones for its unique and high-end features. Also, the slightly older iPhone XR is on the list. Apart from this, the Honor 70 Pro+ and the Tecno Spark 9 Pro were also spotted on the list.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro+ Key Specs

6.6″ FHD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen

MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU

6GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera, 1080p video recording

5G SA/NSA

5,080 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Key Specs

6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Key Specs

6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Key Specs

6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Key Specs

6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.5) camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Key Specs

6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A13 Key Specs 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2.2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

4GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Dual SIM

50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Tecno Spark 9 Pro Key Specs

6.6-inch Full HD+ Dot Notch display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB internal storage

expandable with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

HiOS 8.6 based on Android 12

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Honor 70 Pro+ Key Specs

6.78-inch (2652 x 1200 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz curved display

Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU

8GB / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 512GB storage

Android 12-based Magic UI 6.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

54MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

50MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery Apple iPhone XR Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP Rear Camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE,

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

