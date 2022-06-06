Just In
- 47 min ago Poco F4 India Launch Teased? New Poco F Series Smartphone Incoming
- 1 hr ago Oppo K10 5G Likely To Be Most Affordable 5G Device From Oppo; India Launch On June 8
- 1 hr ago Sony Bravia XR X90K Launched With 4K Resolution, Dolby Atmos: India Price, Availability
- 2 hrs ago Infinix InBook X1 Slim Laptop India Launch Slated For June 15
Don't Miss
- Sports Ranji Trophy: Once struggling for training slots, young Gharami announces arrival with hundred
- Finance RBI Rejected Reports Claiming Mahatma Gandhi's Image On Banknotes Will Be Replaced
- Movies We Have Taken Threat Letter To Salman Seriously: Mumbai Police Commissioner
- News To pay or not to pay? The debate over service charge levied by restaurants on customers
- Automobiles Candela Reveals World’s First Long-Range Electric Hydrofoil Taxi Boat: All You Need To Know
- Lifestyle How Does Food Affect Our Hormones? Types Of Food To Avoid And Dietary Tips
- Education UK Board Result 2022 Declared For Class 10, 12 At ubse.uk.gov.in, Download Uttarakhand Board Result Here
- Travel Top Destinations In India For Hot Air Balloon Rides
Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, iPhone 13 Pro Max, And More
Smartphone launches have continued to the best part of 2022, giving us brand new devices to explore with the latest updates and upgrades. At the same time, some phones have been trending even if they launched a few months back. We have made a list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones, which includes phones from Xiaomi, Redmi, Samsung, Apple, and more. Here's all you need to know about Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones.
The list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones includes devices from Xiaomi and its sub-brand Redmi. For instance, the Redmi Note 11 series have been incredibly famous. The list includes the Redmi Note 11 and the Note 11T Pro+.
Additionally, Samsung phones like the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G are also on the Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones list. Plus, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A73 5G, and Galaxy A13 are among the trending smartphones from the A series.
The Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones list also includes flagship iPhones. The high-end iPhone 13 Pro Max is on the Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones for its unique and high-end features. Also, the slightly older iPhone XR is on the list. Apart from this, the Honor 70 Pro+ and the Tecno Spark 9 Pro were also spotted on the list.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro+
- 6.6″ FHD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen
- MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU
- 6GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera, 1080p video recording
- 5G SA/NSA
- 5,080 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
- 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
- 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.5) camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
- 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A13
- 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2.2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Tecno Spark 9 Pro
- 6.6-inch Full HD+ Dot Notch display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB internal storage
- expandable with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- HiOS 8.6 based on Android 12
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Honor 70 Pro+
- 6.78-inch (2652 x 1200 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz curved display
- Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU
- 8GB / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 512GB storage
- Android 12-based Magic UI 6.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 54MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 50MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh battery
Apple iPhone XR
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE,
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999