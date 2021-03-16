Last Week's Top 10 Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 10 Pro, Asus ROG Phone 5, Huawei P50, And More

Going into the details, one might spot several new Xiaomi smartphones. This includes Xiaomi's sub-brand - Redmi. Redmi recently rolled out the Note 10 series, consisting of the Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and the Note 10 Pro Max. Interestingly, all these smartphones have earned a spot in last week's top 10 trending smartphones list.

Apart from this, one will also find the flagship Xiaomi Mi 10S that comes with the latest flagship chipset and powerful camera compilation. The list of last week's top 10 trending smartphones also brings in smartphones from Asus. Asus ROG Phone 5 and the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate are two new smartphones crafted for gamers and pack some really powerful features.

The last week's top 10 trending smartphones list also includes handsets from Huawei and Oppo. These include the Huawei P50 and the Oppo Find X3 Pro. Both devices are flagships and pack some of the latest features available in the market.

One will also find Samsung smartphones on last week's top 10 trending smartphones list. We have the all-new Samsung Galaxy A32, a premium mid-ranger with attractive features. Also, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has retained its spot on the trending list.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB Type-C

5020 MAh Battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

Key Specs



6.43 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB Type-C

5000 MAh Battery

Asus ROG Phone 5

Key Specs

6.78-inch (2448 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 144Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 20.4:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

16GB (ROG Phone 5 Pro) / 18GB (ROG Phone 5

Ultimate) LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with ROG UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera

24MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Key Specs



6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 11

108MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4780mAh (Typical) / 4680mAh (Minimum) battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Key Specs



6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB Type-C

5020 MAh Battery

Huawei P50

Rumored Key Specs

6.3 inches Screen

Android 10

128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

50 MP Camera

Li-Po, non-removable Battery

Oppo Find X3 Pro

Key Specs



6.7-inch ( 1440 x 3216 pixels) Quad HD+ OLED 20.1:9 display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 3200MHz RAM, 256GB ( UFS 3.1 @ 2Lanes HS-Gear4) storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP camera + 50MP + 13MP + 3MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Key Specs



6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP + 40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate

Key Specs

6.78-Inch FHD+ 144Hz AMOLED Display

2.84 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 888 Processor

18GB RAM With 512GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

24MP Front Camera

In-Display Fingerprint Sensor 5G SA/NSA

NFC

WiFi 6

6000mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A32

Key Specs

