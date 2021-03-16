Just In
- 10 min ago OnePlus 9, 9 Pro New Color Options Officially Teased By CEO Pete Lau
-
- 13 min ago How To Get Disney+ Hotstar Premium With BSNL Bharat Fibre Plans
- 1 hr ago Amazon LG Laptop Quiz Answers: How To Play And Win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- 3 hrs ago Nokia G10 Massive Leak: Complete Specs, Price And Render Revealed
Don't Miss
- Finance Where To Invest To Gain Tax Benefits Under Section 80C?
- News Border row: Shiv Sena wants Belgaum to be declared Union Territory
- Movies Asuran: Dhanush-Vetrimaaran’s Film To Be Screened At Japan’s Osaka Tamil International Film Festival
- Automobiles Ducati Scrambler Desert-Sled & Nightshift Models Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 9.8 Lakh
- Sports WWE announce huge Wrestlemania 37 and FastLane 2021 matches
- Education SSC Delhi Police Constable Cut-off 2020 Category-wise Released
- Travel 7 Water Adventures To Try On Your Summer Vacation With Your Soul Mate
- Lifestyle The Married Woman: Ridhi Dogra Speaks About Her 90s Look From The Web Series
Last Week's Top 10 Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 10 Pro, Asus ROG Phone 5, Huawei P50, And More
Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Huawei, and several other Chinese smartphone makers have rolled out some exciting devices over the past few weeks. We have compiled a list of last week's top 10 trending smartphones, including several devices from these OEMs. The list includes new launches and a few old ones that have been immensely popular among users. The last week's top 10 trending smartphones list includes devices like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and new ones like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series.
Going into the details, one might spot several new Xiaomi smartphones. This includes Xiaomi's sub-brand - Redmi. Redmi recently rolled out the Note 10 series, consisting of the Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and the Note 10 Pro Max. Interestingly, all these smartphones have earned a spot in last week's top 10 trending smartphones list.
Apart from this, one will also find the flagship Xiaomi Mi 10S that comes with the latest flagship chipset and powerful camera compilation. The list of last week's top 10 trending smartphones also brings in smartphones from Asus. Asus ROG Phone 5 and the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate are two new smartphones crafted for gamers and pack some really powerful features.
The last week's top 10 trending smartphones list also includes handsets from Huawei and Oppo. These include the Huawei P50 and the Oppo Find X3 Pro. Both devices are flagships and pack some of the latest features available in the market.
One will also find Samsung smartphones on last week's top 10 trending smartphones list. We have the all-new Samsung Galaxy A32, a premium mid-ranger with attractive features. Also, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has retained its spot on the trending list.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5020 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
- 6.43 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5000 MAh Battery
Asus ROG Phone 5
- 6.78-inch (2448 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 144Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 20.4:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 16GB (ROG Phone 5 Pro) / 18GB (ROG Phone 5
- Ultimate) LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with ROG UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Mi 10S
- 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12 based on Android 11
- 108MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4780mAh (Typical) / 4680mAh (Minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5020 MAh Battery
Huawei P50
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.3 inches Screen
- Android 10
- 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
- 50 MP Camera
- Li-Po, non-removable Battery
Oppo Find X3 Pro
- 6.7-inch ( 1440 x 3216 pixels) Quad HD+ OLED 20.1:9 display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 3200MHz RAM, 256GB ( UFS 3.1 @ 2Lanes HS-Gear4) storage
- Android 11 with ColorOS 11.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP camera + 50MP + 13MP + 3MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP + 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate
- 6.78-Inch FHD+ 144Hz AMOLED Display
- 2.84 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 888 Processor
- 18GB RAM With 512GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 24MP Front Camera
- In-Display Fingerprint Sensor 5G SA/NSA
- NFC
- WiFi 6
- 6000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A32
- 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with One UI 3
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
15,000
-
52,063
-
65,000
-
38,000
-
79,999
-
69,999
-
36,965
-
51,510
-
18,999
-
14,999