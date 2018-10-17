Lenovo K9 vs other budget smartphones under Rs. 10,000

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
If you are keen on having a budget smartphone, your search ends with the Lenovo K9. Credited with valuable features at its much reasonable price option, the device is an ideal one to be invested for. For best offers related to this phone, you can refer couple of E-commerce sites and obtain it. While, there are some other budget smartphones priced under Rs. 10,000 which you can opt as a secondary choice.
The Lenovo K9 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ diaplay, which is powered by an octa-core processor. It sits with a dual camera at the rear and upfront. Both the cameras are backed by flash. It also comes with decent battery backup which is enough to make you last longer on a single charge. Whereas, there are other budget friendly devices that you can pick off the shelves. One being the Realme 2.
The device ships with ColorOS 5.1 skin on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. This OS comes with a few notable features that include Smart Assistant, split-screen multitasking, Game Mode and some new security layers including the ability to make app payments and purchases via face recognition. Besides, the mobile comes with the camera app that has an iOS-like UI. There are couple more good features which will make you happier.
There are some more devices that we have represented in the form of a list below. You can check and go for the one that suits you the best.
Realme 2
Best Price of Realme 2
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTEG
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Xiaomi Redmi 6
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y2
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Y2
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 7A
Best Price of Honor 7A
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy J4
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J4
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Motorola Moto E5 Plus
Best Price of Moto E5 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Honor 7C
Best Price of Honor 7C
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Infinix Hot 6 Pro
Best Price of Infinix Hot 6 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with XOS 3.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture
- 5MP front camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Nokia 3.1 (Nokia 3 2018)
Best Price of Nokia 3.1
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2990mAh battery
Honor Holly 4
Best Price of Honor Holly 4
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3020mAh (typical) battery
Motorola Moto G6 Play
Best Price of Moto G6 Play
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with Turbo charging