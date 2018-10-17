Lenovo K9 vs other budget smartphones under Rs. 10,000

If you are keen on having a budget smartphone, your search ends with the Lenovo K9. Credited with valuable features at its much reasonable price option, the device is an ideal one to be invested for. For best offers related to this phone, you can refer couple of E-commerce sites and obtain it. While, there are some other budget smartphones priced under Rs. 10,000 which you can opt as a secondary choice.

The Lenovo K9 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ diaplay, which is powered by an octa-core processor. It sits with a dual camera at the rear and upfront. Both the cameras are backed by flash. It also comes with decent battery backup which is enough to make you last longer on a single charge. Whereas, there are other budget friendly devices that you can pick off the shelves. One being the Realme 2.

The device ships with ColorOS 5.1 skin on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. This OS comes with a few notable features that include Smart Assistant, split-screen multitasking, Game Mode and some new security layers including the ability to make app payments and purchases via face recognition. Besides, the mobile comes with the camera app that has an iOS-like UI. There are couple more good features which will make you happier.

There are some more devices that we have represented in the form of a list below. You can check and go for the one that suits you the best.

Realme 2 Best Price of Realme 2

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTEG

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery Xiaomi Redmi 6 Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Honor 7A Best Price of Honor 7A

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery Samsung Galaxy J4 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J4

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Motorola Moto E5 Plus Best Price of Moto E5 Plus

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Honor 7C Best Price of Honor 7C

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery Infinix Hot 6 Pro Best Price of Infinix Hot 6 Pro

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with XOS 3.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture

5MP front camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Nokia 3.1 (Nokia 3 2018) Best Price of Nokia 3.1

Key Specs

5.2-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2990mAh battery Honor Holly 4 Best Price of Honor Holly 4

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3020mAh (typical) battery Motorola Moto G6 Play Best Price of Moto G6 Play

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Turbo charging