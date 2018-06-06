ENGLISH

Lenovo Z5 vs other smartphones with similar specs

    Lenovo has introduced Lenovo Z5 which is the Chinese manufacturers latest addition in its premium segment of smartphones. The Lenovo Z5 was introduced along with the Lenovo A5 and Lenovo K5 note in an event held in Beijing yesterday.

    The smartphone packs some powerful specs like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and dual rear camera setup that comes with AI capabilities.

    In this article we will be discussing about the Lenovo Z5 and also compare it with other smartphones that are available in same price segment and offers similar features.

    So let's get to the list and see what all devices features similar specifications.

    Vivo X21

    Best Price of Vivo X21
    Key Specs

    • 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 12MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging

    Honor 10

    Best Price of Honor 10
    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut
    • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
    • 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP primary camera and secondary 24MP rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

    OnePlus 6

    Best Price of OnePlus 6
    Key Specs

    • 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A)

    Motorola Moto Z2 Force

    Best Price of Moto Z2 Force
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED POLED ShatterShield, shatterproof display
    • 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 6GB / 4GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with dual-tone LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2730mAh battery with Turbo Charging

    Moto X4 6GB RAM

    Best Price of Moto X4
    Key Specs

    • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
    • 6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storge
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
    • 12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera
    • 16MP Front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging

    Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging

    Honor V10 (View 10)

    Best Price of Honor V10 (View 10)
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display
    • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB RAM, 64GB /128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
    • 16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras
    • 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

    Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with with Adreno 510 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB Internal Storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
    • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
    • 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
    • 4G LTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

    RealMe 1 128GB

    Best Price of RealMe 1 128GB
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3410mAh battery

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 16:27 [IST]
