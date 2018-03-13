LG Anniversary Sale: Offers 100GB of free JIO data along with interesting freebies

LG is celebrating its 20th anniversary and the company has announced that it is offering discounts offers on its several products. The company openly made the announcement through its official Twitter account and has further mentioned that there will more offers with its range of smartphones as well as other LG products.

However, the main discount that the company is offering is of Rs. 10,000 off on its flagship smartphone the LG G6. And there's more. Separately, LG is offering additional Reliance Jio 4G data up to 100 GB and the company is also giving 50 percent off on the LG Tone Active+ HBS-A100 wireless headset.

The original price of LG G6 in India is Rs. 51,990. Now with the offer consumers can purchase the device at Rs, 41,990.

That being said, here are some of the smartphones that LG is offering at a discounted price with some exciting offers.

LG G6 buyers get 100GB free 4G data on Reliance Jio MRP: Rs 55,000 After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 41,499

Key Features 5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 564 PPI

Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

32GB / 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0, Google Assistant

13MP dual rear cameras and secondary rear camera with 125-degree lens

5MP front camera with 100-degree wide-angle lens

Fingerprint sensor

Water, dust resistant (IP68)

4G LTE

3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 LG K10 2017(Free Interactive smart Cover) MRP: Rs 15,000 After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 13,990

Key Features 5.3-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) In-cell Touch 2.5D curved glass IPS display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual (nano) SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

2800mAh removable battery LG V20 MRP: Rs 60,000 After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 49,990

Key Features 5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi

2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi

Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano+nano)

16MP rear camera

8MP secondary rear camera

5MP front camera

4G LTE

3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0 LG K7 Buy At Price of Rs 8,790

Key Features 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA In-cell Touch 2.5D curved glass display

1.1GHz Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) processor with Adreno 304 GPU

1.5GB RAM

8GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 5.1 Lollipop

5MP auto focus rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

2,125mAh battery LG X Power Buy At Price of Rs 13,490

Key Features 5.5-inch (1280×720 pixels) HD In-cell Touch display

1.5GHz Octa-Core processor

1.5GB / 2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

4500mAh (built-in) battery with fast charging LG STYLUS 2 Buy At Price of Rs 14,990

Key Features 5.7-inch (1280× 720 pixels) HD IPS in-cell touch display

1.2 GHz quad-core processor

2GB LPDDR3 RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual (nano) SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh (removable) battery LG STYLUS 3 Buy At Price of Rs 16,990

Key Features 5.7-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) In-cell Touch 2.5D curved glass IPS display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

13MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Stylus Pen

4G LTE

3200mAh removable battery

