LG K12+ render and specs leak; MWC 2019 launch likely

As we are nearing the MWC 2019 tech conference slated to debut later this month in Barcelona, there are several leaks suggesting the alleged devices that we can expect to be unveiled soon. Already, Huawei, HMD Global, OnePlus, etc. have sent the media invites for the launch event. And, we have an idea of those devices that we can expect to be announced at the tech show. Now, fresh information regarding an upcoming LG smartphone has been surfaced online.

Previously, we knew that the LG G8 ThinQ and a 5G capable V50 ThinQ were expected to be unveiled at the upcoming tech show. Now, it looks like the company might add another smartphone for its users. Well, the talks are about the LG K12+. A fresh report by Tiger Mobiles has shared a press render of the device along with its key specifications.

LG K12+ specifications

Going by the report, the LG K12+ appears to be an entry-level smartphone featuring a notchless display HD+ resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The renders also show thick bezels at both its top and bottom.

When it comes to the internal specifications, the upcoming LG smartphone appears to get the power from a MediaTek MT6762 SoC aka MediaTek Helio P22. This processor is likely to be paired with 3GB RAM. While the storage capacity remains unknown, the device is likely to run Android 8.1 Oreo. As of now, none of the other aspects of this smartphone remain known.

Could be K11+ sequel

Given that it is dubbed K12+, it could be the sequel to the K11+ launched in 2018. Notably, the yesteryear model was launched with MediaTek MT6750 SoC paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage space.

It comes with a 5.3-inch HD display with 16:9 aspect ratio. It has a dual camera module at its rear and a 5MP selfie camera. The device gets powered by a 3000mAh battery. Having said that we can expect the upcoming device to also flaunt a dual camera module at its rear and get the power from a similar battery.