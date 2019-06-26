LG W30 Pro Top Features You Should Know – Triple Rear Cameras And More Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After numerous leaks and specifications, LG has unveiled three smartphones in India. Well, the new W series includes LG W10, W30 and W30 Pro. All these phones have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, run Android 9 Pie and feature HD+ 720 FullVision display with a wide or waterdrop notch.

While the LG W10 has dual cameras at its rear, the W30 and W30 Pro flaunt triple rear cameras. And, the Pro variant comes with many other improvements over the standard variant. The LG W10 is priced at Rs. 8,999 and has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. On the other hand, the LG W30 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space is priced at Rs. 9,999. As of now, there is no word regarding the pricing of the LG W30 Pro but it features 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space.

The LG W series smartphones will go on sale starting from July 3 via Amazon India along with attractive launch offers for Reliance Jio subscribers. Having said that, here we have come up with a list of LG W30 Pro top features that you should know.

Tall 19:9 Display

The LG W30 Pro and other smartphones in the W series have a HD+ FullVision V notch display with a tall aspect ratio of 19:9. The W30 Pro bestows a 6.21-inch display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. Like the other smartphones with a waterdrop notch, this LG smartphone also has an impressive space for better multiple and gaming experience.

Triple Rear Cameras On LG W30 Pro

Both LG W30 and LG W30 Pro have triple cameras at the rear but the sensors used are different. The Pro variant has a 13MP primary sensor with LED flash, an 8MP 100-degree ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. Also, there are many modes such as normal, wide-angle, night mode, slow motion and portrait modes. There is an on-screen slider to adjust the background blur while clicking portrait shots.

StereoPulse Sound

LG W30 Pro comes with the StereoPulse Sound feature that uses the internal storage space as a resonance chamber and delivers double the bass than conventional smartphones. The company touts that there will be no need to use any external speaker with the smartphone as this feature does the task.

Our Opinion About LG W30 Pro?

Apart from these features, the LG smartphone comes with usual aspects that we see in the other smartphones launched in recent times. As the new W series smartphones are meant to compete against the likes of other affordable smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy M series and offerings from Chinese brands such as Xiaomi, etc., we believe the W30 Pro should be priced reasonably to create an impact.

Best Mobiles in India