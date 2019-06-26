LG Unviels Two New Smartphones In India With Up to Triple Camera Setup, 4000 mAh Battery News oi-Vivek

LG has officially launched two new Android smartphones in India, which costs under Rs. 10,000. The LG W10 and the LG W30 are the latest smartphones from the Korean tech company, which offers a lot of interesting features at a budget price tag.

Along with the LG W30, the company has also launched the LG W30 Pro, which will be unveiled in the coming days, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. Here is everything you need to know about the latest smartphones from LG. All three smartphones will be available exclusively on Amazon India.

LG W10 Features And Specifications

The LG W10 is the most affordable smartphone of the lot, which retails in India for Rs. 8,999. The smartphone comes with a 6.19-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The MediaTek Helio P22 SoC powers the smartphone with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone also has a dual camera set up at the back with a 13 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth sensor. There is an 8 MP front-facing selfie camera, hidden inside the notch. A 4000 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with micro USB port for charging and data syncing. Lastly, the smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with almost stock Android UI.

LG W30 Features And Specifications

The LG W30 has a slightly bigger 6/.3-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The smartphone offers polycarbonate build quality with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. The MediaTek Helio P22 SoC powers the smartphone with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion (hybrid slot).

One major difference between the LG W10 and the LG W30 is the camera. The LG W30 has a triple camera setup with a 12 MP normal sensor, 13 MP ultra wide angle lens with 100-degree field of view and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone packs in a 16 MP front-facing selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording capability.

Just like the W10, the LG W30 is powered by a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via micro USB port with a dedicated headphone jack.

Price And Availability

The LG W10 retails in India for Rs. 8,999 and the LG W30 comes with a slightly higher price tag of Rs. 9,999. Both smartphones will be available in different colors, and the device will go on sale from July 3 via Amazon India.

What Do We Think About The LG W10 And LG W30

The LG W10 and the LG W30 looks like premium smartphones, though they are made out of plastic. They offer potent hardware, especially considering the sub Rs. 10,000 price tag. It looks like LG is creating a new smartphone series to compete against the likes of the other budget smartphones which are priced around Rs. 10,000 in India.

Best Mobiles in India