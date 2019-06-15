LG W10 With Triple Rear Cameras To Be Priced Under Rs. 15,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

LG is all set to launch a new W series comprising affordable smartphones in India. The company is expected to launch this new lineup to be available only online. While there is no clarity regarding when we can expect the launch of this lineup, it looks like the first device will be launched sometime soon. And, we have already come across several rumors and speculations regarding the same.

Now, a report by 91mobiles has come up with interesting information regarding this upcoming LG smartphone. Going by the same, the affordable smartphone with triple rear cameras will be priced competitively so that it can compete against the likes of the budget offerings from Chinese brands that are selling like hotcakes in India.

LG W10 Live Image Leak

As per the report, the pricing of this LG W series smartphone was leaked via a live image and this revealed the design details as well. The live images shows the back panel of the smartphone and appears to be placed on the retail box. The W10 branding is also visible along with the LG logo. The leaked live image shows the purple color variant with a glossy finish.

Talking about the camera, it appears to have a center-aligned fingerprint sensor and three cameras that are aligned vertically at the top right corner. While there are reports that there could be three cameras at the rear of this smartphone and the same has teased for quite sometime, there is no clarity regarding reports hinting the presence of dual rear cameras. The bottom edge appears to have a speaker grill, charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

LG W10 Price In India

Talking about the leaked pricing, this upcoming LG W series smartphone is believed to be priced under Rs. 15,000. The device seems to have triple cameras at the rear. When it comes to the naming, there are claims that the new W series phones can be named LG W10, W20, W30, etc. In the leaked promotional material, it was seen that at least one device will have a waterdrop notch display, a 4000mAh battery, 12nm MediaTek Helio SoC and LG's Boombox speakers.

How About Competition?

When it comes to the competition front, this new LG W series smartphone with triple cameras the rear and a pricing of under Rs. 15,000 will definitely be a good buy. Also, it will be able to compete with he likes of the other budget smartphones in the market.