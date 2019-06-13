LG W Series Smartphone Leak – Live Photo Shows Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

For past few years, the Indian smartphone arena is dominated by the Chinese brands that have outshined the local and global brands. To face the competition and regain the lost market in the country, Samsung came up with the affordable Galaxy M series smartphones. Following the footsteps of Samsung, it looks like LG is also gearing up to launch affordable devices with high-end features.

Recently, we came across reports that LG is prepping a new budget smartphone under the W series, which will be available only online. The leaked renders of the device hinted that there will be triple rear cameras at the top left corner of the smartphone. And, it was also teased by the online retailer Amazon India hinting its availability.

LG W Series Smartphone Leak

Now, a leaked live photo of this upcoming LG smartphone gives us a look at the rear design of the device. The live photo shows that there will be a gradient rear panel design. It shows the gradient blue variant, which we saw in the previously leaked render and teasers.

After the M, there's the W - Here's an exclusive - this is LG's new W series phone! Real Leaked Image! Looks decent, hope @LGIndia gets the Price & Specs right this time! What are you expecting guys? pic.twitter.com/bhOygnU3bY — C4ETech (@C4ETech) June 12, 2019

On the design front, the triple cameras at the rear appear to be arranged vertically and there is a slight bump as well. One of the camera sensors has a red ring around it and there is LED flash under the camera module. This LG W series smartphone appears to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, which is acceptable as it is a budget device.

Furthermore, the live photo shows antenna lines at the sides instead of the top and bottom. There appears to be a metallic frame sandwiched between two glass panels. The right edge of the smartphone appears to have the power and volume rocker controls but these are close to the top edge. Moving on to the bottom, there appears to be a speaker grille and a charging port but no 3.5mm headphone jack. It has already been hinted that this LG phone will have the company's Boombox sound technology.

The Road Ahead For LG

As of now, from the teasers on Amazon India, we get to know a few aspects related to its design and features. But there is no sort of official word from the company regarding the launch date of the LG W series smartphone. Given that the Chinese brands have a strong market presence in the budget and mid-range market categories, we need to wait to know how well this LG smartphone can make an impact.