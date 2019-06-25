ENGLISH

    LG W30 Aurora Green Variant Confirmed – Listed Under Amazon Prime Day Deals

    Of late, we have been coming across numerous reports regarding the first LG W series smartphone. The device is slated to be unveiled on June 26 at an event in New Delhi. Previous rumors have pointed at the moniker LG W10 and we have even seen leaked renders and live images of the same. Now, the online retailer Amazon has confirmed another device dubbed LG W30.

    LG W30 Aurora Green Variant Confirmed By Amazon Listing

     

    Well, Amazon has also shed light on one of the color options of the upcoming LG smartphone in a listing. Earlier today, the details of Amazon Prime Day sale to be held on July 15 and 16 were announced. During the two-day sale, there will be over 1,000 launches made by the retailer including the LG W30 Aurora Green.

    LG W30 Details Are Out

    Besides the name, there is a dedicated page for the LG W30 on the Amazon website and it shows the other color options - Gradient Blue and Black. The listing on the website reveals that the smartphone will arrive with a waterdrop notch at the top of the display. Moreover, there will be an option to customize the notch as per your preference.

    Moving on to the rear, this LG smartphone is seen to feature triple cameras stacked vertically. Eventually, it will have the portrait, bokeh, night mode and other capabilities seen in the smartphone arena of late. The images on the teaser page also hint that the LG W series smartphone will flaunt a physical fingerprint sensor at the rear. However, the other specifications of the device remain unknown for now.

    Our Take On LG W30

    As per the leaks and speculations, this new LG W series smartphone is likely to be priced reasonably under Rs. 15,000. Notably, it is slated to be launched tomorrow at an event in Delhi and we will get to know more details as it goes official. As the Amazon Prime Day sale debuts on July 15, which is exclusive to Prime members, we can expect the LG W30 Aurora Green to go on sale on this day. And, we can expect it to be a tough challenger to the Samsung Galaxy M30 with a similar pricing and triple cameras.

    Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 16:15 [IST]
