LG W10 Specifications Leaked By Google's Android Enterprise Solutions

To compete against the likes of the budget smartphones, LG is all set to launch a new smartphone series in India called the LG W series, as an online exclusive smartphone. It is speculated that the LG W10 will be the first smartphone from the series, which offers features like triple rear camera array, and more.

Now, the LG W10 has been listed on Android's Enterprise website, which does confirm some of the features and specifications of the upcoming smartphone from LG.

LG W10 Specifications

According to Android's Enterprise website listing, the LG W10 comes with a 6.2-inch screen with a notch cut out at the top. The notch on the LG W10 is slightly bigger than the water-drop notch and slightly smaller than the wide notch seen on the Apple iPhone XS.

The listing also confirms that the smartphone comes with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, and the phone does feature a fingerprint sensor. Looking at the official teasers on Amazon, the smartphone is most likely to feature a rear-facing physical fingerprint sensor. The location of the fingerprint sensor also hints that the smartphone is most likely to feature an IPS LCD screen, as it is cheaper compared to OLED or POLED display found on the high-end LG smartphones.

The LG W10 runs on Android 9 Pie OS with a custom skin on top (probably) like the majority of the LG smartphones, if not every device. The listing also suggests that the smartphone will not feature NFC Support.

A previous leak suggested that the LG W10 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio SoC with 4000 mAh battery, and the smartphone will also feature a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. Under the LG W series of smartphones, the company is expected to launch smartphones like the LG W10, LG W20, LG W30, and more.

What Do We Think About The LG W Series Of Smartphones?

It looks like LG is planning to create a new lineup of smartphones, similar to the Samsung Galaxy M series of smartphones, where, the company will offer best-in-class hardware. Though the LG W10 might not seem like a powerful smartphone, the device is expected to come with an affordable price tag, which should make the LG W10 a great budget smartphone. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the LG W10 smartphone.

