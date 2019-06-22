LG To Announce The LG W10 In India On June 26 In New Delhi News oi-Vivek

LG India is all set to launch the new smartphone series in India, and the company has been teasing about the same from the past few weeks. Now, a leaked press invite for the launch of the all-new LG W series of smartphones has been leaked online, which confirms that the LG W10 will be launched in India on June 26 in New Delhi.

It is speculated that the company will announce the new mid-tier smartphone series, the LG W in India, and the company is also expected to unveil at least one smartphone (LG W10) at the launch event. Here is everything we know about the upcoming LG W10 smartphone with the triple camera setup.

LG W10 Specifications

The LG W10 comes with a 6.2-inch display with a notch design on the top. Under the hood, the smartphone is most likely to run on the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC with at least 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The device will feature a fingerprint sensor and miss out on NFC connectivity.

The device is speculated to feature a triple rear-camera setup, where, the smartphone might feature a dedicated ultra wide-angle lens, similar to some of the premium LG smartphone. The device was recently listed on Android Enterprise listing, revealing the majority of the feature set online.

All in all, the LG W10 is speculated to be a mid-tier smartphone, which is likely to compete against the Xiaomi's and Redmi's mid-tier smartphones like the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Realme 3 Pro.

What Do We Think About The LG W10?

We are yet to know the full feature set or the specifications of the LG W10, and it is too early to comment on the capability of an upcoming smartphone, based on leaked and speculations. The LG W10 might be a great device, especially considering the leaked specs and renders. If everything goes right, then the LG W10 is speculated to be priced around Rs. 12,000 price tag, which makes it a great budget smartphone. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the LG W10.

