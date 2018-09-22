List of Honor smartphones you can buy starting Rs. 9,999

Honor- a sub brand of Huawei has seen tremendous growth in its smartphones sale. The Honor phones have been acquiring the mid-segment market at a blazing speed, giving stronger competition to other OEMs and even a couple of premium phones.

Coming at suitable price option, these phones are feature-packed. If you are looking forward to avail some of these with price starting from Rs. 9,999, you can check our list below.

Some of the top features of these devices comprise face unlock, dual-lens camera setups with innovative attributes, FullView displays, use of the latest processor with features like GPU Turbo and enhanced Ai capabilities for improved camera features. While, some phones come with lag free OS, snappy processor, powerful battery backup with quick charging technology, and many more.

Talking about price options of these devices, then you will be surprised to know that these handsets are now available at greater discounted price values. Besides, if you also want to get other additional offers on these phones, you must visit a couple of E-commerce sites.