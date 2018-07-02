List of Huawei and Honor smartphones to get ‘GPU Turbo’ feature update

Related Articles
Huawei will soon be rolling out the GPU Turbo update for some of its smartphones. The list also includes phones under the Honor brand. During a media event, the company showcased its GPU Turbo technology.
With the new update, Huawei smartphone can expect a boost in gaming performance. The new GPU Turbo works with the software, meaning the previous Huawei models with older hardware will be able to take advantage of the new technology.
Huawei claims that the GPU Turbo can amplify processing performance by 60 percent which will reduce power usage up to 30 percent. Let's see which smartphones will be the first to taste the new update.
Huawei P20
- 5.8-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20MP dual rear cameras
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with fast charging
Huawei P20 Pro
- 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM
- 40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (Monochrome, f/1.6 aperture) + 8 MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camer
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Huawei Mate 10
- 5.9-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD RGBW 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 Contrast ratio, 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS
- 6.0-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 18:9 OLED display with 538 ppi, 83.93% Screen-to-body ratio, 90000:1 contrast ratio
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 6GB RAM with 256GB/512GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM
- 40MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20MP (Monochrome, f/1.6 aperture) +8MP triple rear cameras
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast chraging
Huawei P Smart
- 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Huawei Nova 2i
- 5.9-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
Mate 10 Lite
- 5.2 Inch FHD Touchscreen Display
- 2.1GHz Octa-Core Kirin 658 16nm Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 12MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8 MP Front Camera
- Hybrid SIM
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.1
- Fingerprint
- USB Type-C
- 3000 MAh Battery
Huawei Y9 2018
- 5.93 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Octa-core (4x2.36 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
- 64/128 GB, 4 GB RAM or 32 GB, 3 GB RAM
- 16 MP (f/2.2, 27mm, PDAF) + 2 MP Rear Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery
Huawei Mate 9
- 5.9-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) processor + i6 co-processor, Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Huawei Mate 9 Pro
- 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Huawei P10 Plus
- 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LCD 2.5d curved Gorilla Glass 5 display, 500 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera, Leica lens
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,750mAh battery with fast charging
Huawei P10
- 5.1-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LCD 2.5d curved Gorilla Glass 5 display, 500 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera, Leica lens
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,200 mAh battery with fast charging
Honor 10
- 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP (RGB) primary camera with LED flash
- secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Honor 9 Lite
- 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
- 13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery (typical)
Honor V10
- 5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM
- 64GB /128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras
- 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Honor 7X
- 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 8 Pro
Key specs
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Honor 9
- 5.15-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 with processor + i6 co-processor, Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typical) / 3100mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
