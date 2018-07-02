List of Huawei and Honor smartphones to get ‘GPU Turbo’ feature update

Huawei will soon be rolling out the GPU Turbo update for some of its smartphones. The list also includes phones under the Honor brand. During a media event, the company showcased its GPU Turbo technology.

With the new update, Huawei smartphone can expect a boost in gaming performance. The new GPU Turbo works with the software, meaning the previous Huawei models with older hardware will be able to take advantage of the new technology.

Huawei claims that the GPU Turbo can amplify processing performance by 60 percent which will reduce power usage up to 30 percent. Let's see which smartphones will be the first to taste the new update.

Huawei P20 Key Specs

5.8-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU

4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Single / Dual SIM

12MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20MP dual rear cameras

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh battery with fast charging Huawei P20 Pro Key specs

6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM

40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (Monochrome, f/1.6 aperture) + 8 MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camer

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Huawei Mate 10 Key specs 5.9-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD RGBW 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 Contrast ratio, 96% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS Key specs 6.0-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 18:9 OLED display with 538 ppi, 83.93% Screen-to-body ratio, 90000:1 contrast ratio

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU

6GB RAM with 256GB/512GB internal storage

Android 8.1 with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM

40MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20MP (Monochrome, f/1.6 aperture) +8MP triple rear cameras

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast chraging Huawei P Smart Key specs 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery Huawei Nova 2i Key specs

5.9-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

4G VoLTE

3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery Mate 10 Lite Key specs 5.2 Inch FHD Touchscreen Display

2.1GHz Octa-Core Kirin 658 16nm Processor

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

12MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8 MP Front Camera

Hybrid SIM

4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.1

Fingerprint

USB Type-C

3000 MAh Battery Huawei Y9 2018 Key specs 5.93 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Octa-core (4x2.36 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)

64/128 GB, 4 GB RAM or 32 GB, 3 GB RAM

16 MP (f/2.2, 27mm, PDAF) + 2 MP Rear Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery Huawei Mate 9 Key specs 5.9-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, 96% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) processor + i6 co-processor, Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Huawei Mate 9 Pro Key specs 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.0

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Huawei P10 Plus Key specs 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LCD 2.5d curved Gorilla Glass 5 display, 500 nits brightness

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.0

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera, Leica lens

4G VoLTE

3,750mAh battery with fast charging Huawei P10 Key specs 5.1-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LCD 2.5d curved Gorilla Glass 5 display, 500 nits brightness

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera, Leica lens

4G VoLTE

3,200 mAh battery with fast charging Honor 10 Key specs 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP (RGB) primary camera with LED flash

secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Honor 9 Lite Key specs 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF

13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical) Honor V10 Key specs

5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM

64GB /128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras

13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Honor 7X Key specs 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery Honor 8 Pro Key specs

5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Honor 9 Key specs

5.15-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 with processor + i6 co-processor, Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3200mAh (typical) / 3100mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

