List of Motorola smartphones to receive Android Oreo update

Google has always been on the top when we talk about the mobile software that powers the pieces of hardware developed by several OEMs. The Android Nougat has been the most popular of the operating systems.

But, the Android Oreo is the most advanced in terms of functionality. The OS isn't available on most of the smartphones as only 0.7 percent of the smartphones use this OS. Mostly, the Android Oreo can be found on top-end flagship smartphones, and sometimes on the mid-range smartphones.

As for the features, the Android 8.0 Oreo comes with an array of features such as Picture-in-Picture (PIP), Snoozing individual notification, Background limits, Autofill framework, Keyboard navigation, AAudio API for Pro Audio.

Motorola will soon be rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for several of its devices. The lineup includes Moto Z, Moto Z Force, Moto Z Play, Moto Z Play, Moto Z2 Play, Moto Z2 Force, Moto X4, Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus, Moto G5s, and Moto G5s Plus.

Motorola Moto Z Key Specs

5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED Corning Gorilla Glass display, 535ppi

2.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

2600mAh battery with Turbo charging Motorola Moto Z Force Key Specs 5.5-inch QHD AMOLED Shatterproof Corning Gorilla Glass display, 535ppi

2.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 32GB / 64GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single-SIM (Nano-SIM)

21MP rear cameras with OIS, Laser Autofocus, f/1.8 aperture

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE (Cat 9) / 3G, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz with MIMO

3500mAh battery with Turbo charging Motorola Moto Z Play Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, 403ppi

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3510mAh battery with Turbo charging Motorola Moto Z2 Play Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2GHz GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 64GB storage / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Motorola Moto Z2 Force Edition Key Specs 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED POLED ShatterShield, shatterproof display

2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB / 4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP dual rear cameras (monochrome + color) with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2730mAh battery with Turbo Charging Motorola Moto X4 Key Specs 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storge

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP primary camera with Dual and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera

16MP Front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Motorola Moto G5 Key Specs 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2800mAh battery with rapid charging Motorola Moto G5 Plus Key Specs 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Motorola Moto G5s Key Specs 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Motorola Moto G5s Plus Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP (RGB) + 13MP (monochrome) dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with flash, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging