List of Motorola smartphones to receive Android Oreo update

Related Articles
- Leaked photos give us a glance at the Moto Z3 Play and 5G Moto Mod
- Moto Z3 Play will launch on the 6th of June
- Moto Z3 Play: Key specs and Moto Mods bundles emerge online
- Moto G6 and G6 Play India launch pegged for June 4
- Moto 1S is now official: Offers dual camera and premium design
- Motorola partners with Sangeetha Mobiles to increase its retail presence
Google has always been on the top when we talk about the mobile software that powers the pieces of hardware developed by several OEMs. The Android Nougat has been the most popular of the operating systems.
But, the Android Oreo is the most advanced in terms of functionality. The OS isn't available on most of the smartphones as only 0.7 percent of the smartphones use this OS. Mostly, the Android Oreo can be found on top-end flagship smartphones, and sometimes on the mid-range smartphones.
SEE ALSO: Samsung Days: Blockbuster offers on smartphones
As for the features, the Android 8.0 Oreo comes with an array of features such as Picture-in-Picture (PIP), Snoozing individual notification, Background limits, Autofill framework, Keyboard navigation, AAudio API for Pro Audio.
SEE ALSO: Top 10 smartphones with snapdragon 835 processor you can buy in India
Motorola will soon be rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for several of its devices. The lineup includes Moto Z, Moto Z Force, Moto Z Play, Moto Z Play, Moto Z2 Play, Moto Z2 Force, Moto X4, Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus, Moto G5s, and Moto G5s Plus.
Motorola Moto Z
- 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED Corning Gorilla Glass display, 535ppi
- 2.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 2600mAh battery with Turbo charging
Motorola Moto Z Force
- 5.5-inch QHD AMOLED Shatterproof Corning Gorilla Glass display, 535ppi
- 2.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 32GB / 64GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single-SIM (Nano-SIM)
- 21MP rear cameras with OIS, Laser Autofocus, f/1.8 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE (Cat 9) / 3G, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz with MIMO
- 3500mAh battery with Turbo charging
Motorola Moto Z Play
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, 403ppi
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3510mAh battery with Turbo charging
Motorola Moto Z2 Play
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2GHz GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 64GB storage / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Motorola Moto Z2 Force Edition
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED POLED ShatterShield, shatterproof display
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP dual rear cameras (monochrome + color) with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2730mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Motorola Moto X4
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storge
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP primary camera with Dual and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera
- 16MP Front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Motorola Moto G5
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery with rapid charging
Motorola Moto G5 Plus
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Motorola Moto G5s
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Motorola Moto G5s Plus
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP (RGB) + 13MP (monochrome) dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging