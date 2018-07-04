ENGLISH

List of Nokia smartphones expected to get Android P update

By:

    HMD Global is one of the smartphone companies that is committed to rollout timely updates to its offerings. A few days back, we came across a report that the Nokia smartphones will receive the Android P update in August. this isn't surprising as the company announced that it will rollout the Android P update to its offerings.

    List of Nokia smartphones expected to get Android P update

    If you aren't aware, HMD Global announced that the Nokia smartphones will get two years of OS support. The smartphones launched last year with Android Nougat out of the box have already received Android Oreo update.

    Now, the devices will get the Android P as well. The Nokia 7 Plus received the Android P beta update soon after the announcement of the latest iteration of the OS in May.

    Today, we have come up with a list of Nokia smartphones expected to get the Android P update. Take a look at the list from below and know if your Nokia device will get the update.

    Nokia 1 (expected to receive an Android P update)

    Key Specs

    • 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display
    • 1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU
    • 1GB RAM
    • 8GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition
    • Dual SIM
    • 5 MP fixed-focus rear camera with LED flash
    • 2 MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2150mAh battery

    Nokia 2 ( expected to receive an Android P update)

    Key Specs

    • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD LTPS LCD In-Cell Touch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.3 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 212 Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU
    • 1GB LPDDR3 RAM
    • 8GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) OS, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4100mAh battery

    Nokia 3 (expected to receive an Android P update)

    Key Specs

    • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 450 nits brightness
    • 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
    • 2GBGB RAM
    • 16GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
    • Dual SIM
    • 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
    • 8MP autofocus front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2650mAh battery

     

    Nokia 5 (Expected to receive an Android P update)

    Key Specs

    • 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 500 nits brightness
    • 1.4 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB / 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) OS
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP autofocus rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
    • 8MP autofocus front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Nokia 6 (Expected to receive an Android P update)

    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh built-in battery

    Nokia X6 (Expected to receive an Android P update)

    Key Specs

    • 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB internal storage
    • 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P
    • 16MP (RGB) rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
    • 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
    • 3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging

    Nokia 6 (2018) (Expected to receive an Android P update)

    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh built-in battery with fast charging

    Nokia 7 (Expected to receive an Android P update)

    Key Specs

    • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4 RAM
    • 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh built-in battery with fast charging (9V/2A)

    Nokia 7 Plus (Expected to receive an Android P update)

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 8.1
    • 12MP rear camera
    • 13 MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3800mAh battery with fast charging

    Nokia 8 (Expected to receive an Android P update)

    Key Specs

    • 5.3-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD LCD display at 554ppi pixel density, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android O
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
    • 13MP (Colour) primary camera with OIS + 13MP (Mono) camera
    • 13MP auto focus front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3090mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

    Nokia 8 Sirocco ( Expected to receive an Android P update)

    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 6GB DDR4X RAM
    • 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery with fast charging, Qi Wireless Charging

    Story first published: Thursday, July 5, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
