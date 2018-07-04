List of Nokia smartphones expected to get Android P update

HMD Global is one of the smartphone companies that is committed to rollout timely updates to its offerings. A few days back, we came across a report that the Nokia smartphones will receive the Android P update in August. this isn't surprising as the company announced that it will rollout the Android P update to its offerings.

If you aren't aware, HMD Global announced that the Nokia smartphones will get two years of OS support. The smartphones launched last year with Android Nougat out of the box have already received Android Oreo update.

Now, the devices will get the Android P as well. The Nokia 7 Plus received the Android P beta update soon after the announcement of the latest iteration of the OS in May.

Today, we have come up with a list of Nokia smartphones expected to get the Android P update. Take a look at the list from below and know if your Nokia device will get the update.

Nokia 1 (expected to receive an Android P update) Best Price of Nokia 1

Key Specs

4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display

1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition

Dual SIM

5 MP fixed-focus rear camera with LED flash

2 MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2150mAh battery Nokia 2 ( expected to receive an Android P update) Best Price of Nokia 2

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD LTPS LCD In-Cell Touch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.3 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 212 Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU

1GB LPDDR3 RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) OS, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4100mAh battery Nokia 3 (expected to receive an Android P update) Best Price of Nokia 3

Key Specs 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 450 nits brightness

1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU

2GBGB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash

8MP autofocus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2650mAh battery Nokia 5 (Expected to receive an Android P update) Best Price of Nokia 7

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 500 nits brightness

1.4 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB / 2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

13MP autofocus rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP autofocus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Nokia 6 (Expected to receive an Android P update) Best Price of Nokia 6

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery Nokia X6 (Expected to receive an Android P update) Best Price of Nokia X6

Key Specs

5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB internal storage

6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P

16MP (RGB) rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)

3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging Nokia 6 (2018) (Expected to receive an Android P update) Best Price of Nokia 6 (2018)

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery with fast charging Nokia 7 (Expected to receive an Android P update) Best Price of Nokia 7

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4 RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery with fast charging (9V/2A) Nokia 7 Plus (Expected to receive an Android P update) Best Price of Nokia 7 Plus

Key Specs

6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Single / Dual SIM

Android 8.0 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 8.1

12MP rear camera

13 MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery with fast charging Nokia 8 (Expected to receive an Android P update) Best Price of Nokia 8

Key Specs

5.3-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD LCD display at 554ppi pixel density, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android O

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP (Colour) primary camera with OIS + 13MP (Mono) camera

13MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3090mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Nokia 8 Sirocco ( Expected to receive an Android P update) Best Price of Nokia 8 Sirocco

Key Specs

5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB DDR4X RAM

128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery with fast charging, Qi Wireless Charging