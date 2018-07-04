Flipkart offers top deals on terrific tablets: Discounts, exchange and EMI offers

Related Articles
Tablets have changed the way we perceive the PCs. These devices have become a smart alternative for PCs. Tablets are nothing but a portable PC running on a mobile operating system like Android or iOS.
Tablets can perform almost all the tasks a normal computer can do however they lack in some I/O capabilities which a regular PC has. The Tablets available today in the markets are similar to modern smartphone and offers features like LCD touchscreen display, Wi-Fi, with or without support for a mobile network.
This article is about some feature rich Tablets which you can get on discount from the e-commerce giant Flipkart. Yes, you read that right Flipkart is holding Tablet day and you can get laptops on discounts and also avail EMI and exchange offers.
So without any further delay let's get to the list and help you decide which Tablet is best suited for you.
Alcatel A3 10
Offers:
- No Cost EMIs from ₹1,000/month
- Other EMIs from ₹299/month
- Get upto ₹8,500 off on exchange
- Special PriceGet extra ₹1000 off (price inclusive of discount)T&C
- Bank Offer5% Instant Discount on Visa Cards for First 3 Online Payments.T&C
- Bank Offer10% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
Buy This offers on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 10.1-inch (1280 x 800 pixels) multi-touch display
- 1.1 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735B processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE (with voice calling)
- 4600mAh battery
Lenovo Phab 2
Offers:
- No Cost EMIs from ₹1,000/month
- Other EMIs from ₹299/month
- Get upto ₹8,500 off on exchange
- Special PriceGet extra ₹1000 off (price inclusive of discount)
- Bank Offer5% Instant Discount on Visa Cards for First 3 Online Payments.
- Bank Offer10% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
Buy This offers on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4 inch HD Display
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- MTK8735 Processor
- 4050 mAh Li-Polymer Battery
14% off on Apple iPad
Offers:
- No Cost EMIs from ₹2,656/month
- Other EMIs from ₹794/month
- Get upto ₹16,000 off on exchange
- Bank Offer5% Instant Discount on Visa Cards for First 3 Online Payments.T&C
- Bank Offer10% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
Buy This offers on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 9.7 Retina display for stunning detail
- 32 GB ROM
- 8 MP Primary Camera
- 1.2 MP Front
- iOS 10 World's Most Advanced OS
- Processor: A9 Chip with 64-bit Architecture with Embedded M9 Co-processor
- Battery: Lithium Polymer Upto 10 hours of Multimedia Usage
1% off on iPad 6th Gen
Offers:
- EMIs from ₹921/month
- Bank Offer5% Instant Discount on Visa Cards for First 3 Online Payments.
- Bank Offer10% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
Key Specs
- 9.7 inch with 2048 x 1536 Pixels Display
- Compatible with the Apple Pencil
- 32 GB ROM
- 8 MP Primary Camera | 1.2 MP Front
- iOS 11
- Battery: Li-ion Polymer
- Processor: A10X Fusion Chip with 64‑bit Architecture with Embedded M10 Coprocessor
Lenovo Yoga 3
Offers:
- No Cost EMIs from ₹1,444/month
- Other EMIs from ₹432/month
- Get upto ₹12,000 off on exchange
- Special PriceGet extra ₹1000 off (price inclusive of discount)
- Bank Offer5% Instant Discount on Visa Cards for First 3 Online Payments.
- Bank Offer10% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
Key Specs
- 2 GB RAM | 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 8 MP Primary Camera
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Battery: 6200 mAh Lithium - Ion
- Voice Call (Single Sim)
- Processor: Qualcomm MSM8909 Quad Core
Alcatel 3V
Offers:
- No Cost EMIs from ₹1,111/month
- Other EMIs from ₹333/month
- Get upto ₹9,000 off on exchange
- Please install the latest software update for seamless experience
- Bank Offer5% Instant Discount on Visa Cards for First 3 Online Payments.
- Bank Offer10% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
Key Specs
- 6.0 inch Display
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- MT8735A A53 Processor
- 3000 mAh Battery
Alcatel Pop 4
Offers:
- No Cost EMIs from ₹1,223/month
- Other EMIs from ₹366/month
- Get upto ₹10,000 off on exchange
- Special PriceGet extra ₹1000 off (price inclusive of discount)T&C
- Bank Offer5% Instant Discount on Visa Cards for First 3 Online Payments.T&C
- Bank Offer10% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
Buy This offers on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 32 GB
- 8 MP Primary Camera | 5 MP Front
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Voice Call (Single Sim, LTE)
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Octa Core (MSM8937) Processor
- 5830 mAh Lithium Ion Battery
17% off on Lenovo Tab 4 Series
Offers:
- No Cost EMIs from ₹1,833/month
- Other EMIs from ₹548/month
- Get upto ₹15,500 off on exchange
- Special PriceGet extra ₹500 off (price inclusive of discount)T&C
- Bank Offer5% Instant Discount on Visa Cards for First 3 Online Payments.T&C
- Bank Offer10% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
Key Specs
- 8.0 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- 3 GB RAM | 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 8 MP Primary Camera | 5 MP Front
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (MSM8953) Octa Core 64-bit Processor
- Battery: 4850 mAh Li-ion Polymer
Apple iPad Pro
Offers:
- EMIs from ₹2,870/month
- Bank Offer5% Instant Discount on Visa Cards for First 3 Online Payments.T&C
- Bank Offer10% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
Key Specs
- 10.5 Retina display for stunning detail
- iOS 10 World's Most Advanced OS
- 64 GB ROM
- 12 MP Primary Camera | 7 MP Front
- iOS 10
- Processor: A10X Fusion Chip with 64‑bit Architecture with Embedded M10 Coprocessor
- Battery: Li-ion Polymer