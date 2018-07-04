Flipkart offers top deals on terrific tablets: Discounts, exchange and EMI offers

Tablets have changed the way we perceive the PCs. These devices have become a smart alternative for PCs. Tablets are nothing but a portable PC running on a mobile operating system like Android or iOS.

Tablets can perform almost all the tasks a normal computer can do however they lack in some I/O capabilities which a regular PC has. The Tablets available today in the markets are similar to modern smartphone and offers features like LCD touchscreen display, Wi-Fi, with or without support for a mobile network.

This article is about some feature rich Tablets which you can get on discount from the e-commerce giant Flipkart. Yes, you read that right Flipkart is holding Tablet day and you can get laptops on discounts and also avail EMI and exchange offers.

So without any further delay let's get to the list and help you decide which Tablet is best suited for you.

Alcatel A3 10

No Cost EMIs from ₹1,000/month

Other EMIs from ₹299/month

Get upto ₹8,500 off on exchange

Special PriceGet extra ₹1000 off (price inclusive of discount)

Bank Offer5% Instant Discount on Visa Cards for First 3 Online Payments.

Bank Offer10% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Key Specs 10.1-inch (1280 x 800 pixels) multi-touch display

1.1 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735B processor

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

8MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE (with voice calling)

4600mAh battery Lenovo Phab 2

Other EMIs from ₹299/month

Get upto ₹8,500 off on exchange

Special PriceGet extra ₹1000 off (price inclusive of discount)

Bank Offer5% Instant Discount on Visa Cards for First 3 Online Payments.

Bank Offer10% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Key Specs 6.4 inch HD Display

3 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

13MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

MTK8735 Processor

4050 mAh Li-Polymer Battery 14% off on Apple iPad

Other EMIs from ₹794/month

Get upto ₹16,000 off on exchange

Bank Offer5% Instant Discount on Visa Cards for First 3 Online Payments.

Bank Offer10% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Key Specs 9.7 Retina display for stunning detail

32 GB ROM

8 MP Primary Camera

1.2 MP Front

iOS 10 World's Most Advanced OS

Processor: A9 Chip with 64-bit Architecture with Embedded M9 Co-processor

Battery: Lithium Polymer Upto 10 hours of Multimedia Usage 1% off on iPad 6th Gen

EMIs from ₹921/month

Bank Offer5% Instant Discount on Visa Cards for First 3 Online Payments.

Bank Offer10% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Key Specs

9.7 inch with 2048 x 1536 Pixels Display

Compatible with the Apple Pencil

32 GB ROM

8 MP Primary Camera | 1.2 MP Front

iOS 11

Battery: Li-ion Polymer

Processor: A10X Fusion Chip with 64‑bit Architecture with Embedded M10 Coprocessor Lenovo Yoga 3

No Cost EMIs from ₹1,444/month

Other EMIs from ₹432/month

Get upto ₹12,000 off on exchange

Special PriceGet extra ₹1000 off (price inclusive of discount)

Bank Offer5% Instant Discount on Visa Cards for First 3 Online Payments.

Bank Offer10% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Key Specs

2 GB RAM | 16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

8 MP Primary Camera

Android 5.1 (Lollipop)

Battery: 6200 mAh Lithium - Ion

Voice Call (Single Sim)

Processor: Qualcomm MSM8909 Quad Core Alcatel 3V

No Cost EMIs from ₹1,111/month

Other EMIs from ₹333/month

Get upto ₹9,000 off on exchange

Please install the latest software update for seamless experience

Bank Offer5% Instant Discount on Visa Cards for First 3 Online Payments.

Bank Offer10% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Key Specs

6.0 inch Display

3 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

MT8735A A53 Processor

3000 mAh Battery Alcatel Pop 4

Other EMIs from ₹366/month

Get upto ₹10,000 off on exchange

Special PriceGet extra ₹1000 off (price inclusive of discount)

Bank Offer5% Instant Discount on Visa Cards for First 3 Online Payments.

Bank Offer10% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Key Specs

6.4 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

2 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 32 GB

8 MP Primary Camera | 5 MP Front

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Voice Call (Single Sim, LTE)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Octa Core (MSM8937) Processor

5830 mAh Lithium Ion Battery 17% off on Lenovo Tab 4 Series

No Cost EMIs from ₹1,833/month

Other EMIs from ₹548/month

Get upto ₹15,500 off on exchange

Special PriceGet extra ₹500 off (price inclusive of discount)

Bank Offer5% Instant Discount on Visa Cards for First 3 Online Payments.

Bank Offer10% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Key Specs

8.0 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

3 GB RAM | 16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

8 MP Primary Camera | 5 MP Front

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (MSM8953) Octa Core 64-bit Processor

Battery: 4850 mAh Li-ion Polymer Apple iPad Pro

EMIs from ₹2,870/month

Bank Offer5% Instant Discount on Visa Cards for First 3 Online Payments.

Bank Offer10% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Key Specs

10.5 Retina display for stunning detail

iOS 10 World's Most Advanced OS

64 GB ROM

12 MP Primary Camera | 7 MP Front

iOS 10

Processor: A10X Fusion Chip with 64‑bit Architecture with Embedded M10 Coprocessor

Battery: Li-ion Polymer