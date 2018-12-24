ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Best Motorola smartphones launched in 2018

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Motorola smartphones so far launched in 2018, have been a great subject of attention by a huge section of users. These devices are known to offer more powerful battery backup than their other counterparts. With such backups, you can continuously run your shows for the longest duration. These devices also come with few other key aspects which are worth to consider as well.

    Best Motorola smartphones launched in 2018

     

    Some of these phones come with turbo power technology that gives you up to six hours of power in just fifteen minutes of charging. They sport max vision displays with which you can see your favorite shows more at a glance.

    They come with amazing rear camera configuration with which you can even shoot 4K videos without any fuss. They support Type C port for data syncing and charging, premium design with 3D back, and lot more.

    We have shared a list of these mobiles. Also, these phones can be availed at some amazing deals which can give you extra relief in terms of spending lesser amount.

    Motorola One Power

    Best Price of Motorola One Power
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 12MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4850mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

     

    Motorola Moto G6

    Best Price of Motorola Moto G6
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging

    Motorola Moto G6 Plus

    Best Price of Motorola Moto G6 Plus
    Key Specs

    • 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3200mAh battery with Turbo charging

    Motorola Moto Z3

    Best Price of Motorola Moto Z3
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1080 x 2160 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 12MP dual (monochrome + RGB) rear cameras
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with Turbocharging

    Motorola Moto G6 Play

    Best Price of Motorola Moto G6 Play
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
    • 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF,f/2.0 aperture
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with Turbo charging

    Motorola Moto G6 Plus

    Best Price of Moto G6 Plus
    Key Specs

    • 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3200mAh battery with Turbo charging

    Motorola Moto E5 Plus

    Best Price of Motorola Moto E5 Plus
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery with fast charging, up to 18 hours of video playback

    Motorola Moto Z3 Play

    Best Price of Motorola Moto Z3 Play
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1080 x 2160 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with Turbocharging

    Motorola Moto E5

    Best Price of Motorola Moto E5
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

     

    Motorola Moto E5 Play

    Best Price of Motorola Moto E5 Play
    Key Specs

    • 5.2 Inch HD Display
    • 1.4GHz Snapdragon 425/427 Quad-Core Processor
    • 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
    • 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
    • VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • Splash Resistant
    • Turbo Charging
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 2800 MAh Battery

    Motorola P30

    Best Price of Motorola P30
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5 curved glass display with 19:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ZUI 4.0
    • 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 12MP front-facing camer
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with fast charging

    Story first published: Monday, December 24, 2018, 14:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 24, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue