List of Best battery Backup Smartphones that launched in 2018

If you are looking to acquire some of the best battery backup smartphones, you can refer our list below. Their batteries come with few amazing features that can make your show long lasting. This is how you get the bestness in the form of such featured devices, that were launched in 2018.

From the list, you can have the Blackberry Evolve which comes with an impressive battery that offers up to 2 days battery life on a single charge. Motorola One Power (P30 Note) is equipped with a massive 5000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging and a USB Type-C port. With such features, you can constantly go with your multitasking for the longest duration.

Incredibly, a device called OPPO Find X comes with VOOC flash charge technology which allows the battery to charge from 12-87% in just under an hour. There are more devices in the list which also have much better battery related features. These devices not only come with fast charging technology, but also their batteries are AI based for better performance.