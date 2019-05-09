ENGLISH

    List of Google Pixel smartphones to buy in India right now

    By
    |

    The list we have added below includes some Google Pixel devices which you can buy in India. The list also has Google's latest entries in the form of Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL- which surprisingly are available under a price category of Rs. 50K. Check it out and purchase the one which you find the most amazing.

    These devices' camera look really scintillating with some amazing features. It has a Night Sight feature for clicking images in low-lighting conditions and has a Photobooth feature which will also take shots of smiling subjects. The handsets come with a Titan M Security module, which is a custom-made, built-in security chip that protects sensitive data in a much more efficient way.

    These handsets come with bigger and colorful display, durable battery backup which at the most can last up to 30 hours on a single charge, powerful stereo speakers, and many more. These devices surprisingly are available at better discounts on a couple of E-commerce shopping platforms, which will relieve you greatly in terms of spending less money on them.

    Google Pixel 3

    Key Specs
    Key Specs

    • 5.5inch FHD+ OLED Display
    • 2.5GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
    • 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
    • Dual 8MP Front Camera
    • Single Nano Sim
    • USB Type-C
    • 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
    • 2915mAh Battery

    Google Pixel 3 XL

    Key Specs
    Key Specs

    • 6inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
    • 2GHz Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
    • 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Single Nano Sim
    • USB Type-C
    • 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
    • 3700mAh Battery

     

    Google Pixel 2
     

    Google Pixel 2

    Key Specs
    Key Specs

    • 5 inch FHD AMOLED Display
    • 2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
    • 12.2MP Camera With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Single Nano Sim
    • USB Type-C
    • 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
    • 2700mAh Battery

    Google Pixel XL

    Key Specs
    Key Specs

    • 5.5nch QHD AMOLED Display
    • 2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM
    • 12MP Camera With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Single Nano Sim
    • USB Type-C
    • 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth
    • 3450 MAh Battery

    Google Pixel 2 XL

    Key Specs
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • 12.2MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3520mAh battery with fast charging

    Google Pixel 3a XL

    Key Specs
    Key Specs

    • 6inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
    • 2GHz Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
    • 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Single Nano Sim
    • USB Type-C
    • 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
    • 3700mAh Battery

    Google Pixel 3a

    Key Specs
    Key Specs

    • 5.6inch FHD+ OLED Display
    • 2GHz Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
    • 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Single Nano Sim
    • USB Type-C
    • 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
    • 3000mAh Battery

    Story first published: Thursday, May 9, 2019, 16:58 [IST]
