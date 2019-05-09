List of Google Pixel smartphones to buy in India right now Features oi-Harish Kumar

The list we have added below includes some Google Pixel devices which you can buy in India. The list also has Google's latest entries in the form of Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL- which surprisingly are available under a price category of Rs. 50K. Check it out and purchase the one which you find the most amazing.

These devices' camera look really scintillating with some amazing features. It has a Night Sight feature for clicking images in low-lighting conditions and has a Photobooth feature which will also take shots of smiling subjects. The handsets come with a Titan M Security module, which is a custom-made, built-in security chip that protects sensitive data in a much more efficient way.

These handsets come with bigger and colorful display, durable battery backup which at the most can last up to 30 hours on a single charge, powerful stereo speakers, and many more. These devices surprisingly are available at better discounts on a couple of E-commerce shopping platforms, which will relieve you greatly in terms of spending less money on them.

Google Pixel 3 Best Price of Pixel 3

Key Specs

5.5inch FHD+ OLED Display

2.5GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash

Dual 8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

2915mAh Battery Google Pixel 3 XL Best Price of Google Pixel 3 XL

Key Specs 6inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2GHz Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

3700mAh Battery Google Pixel 2 Best Price of Google Pixel 2

Key Specs

5 inch FHD AMOLED Display

2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

2700mAh Battery Google Pixel XL Best Price of Google Pixel XL

Key Specs

5.5nch QHD AMOLED Display

2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM

12MP Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth

3450 MAh Battery Google Pixel 2 XL Best Price of Pixel 2 XL

Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

12.2MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3520mAh battery with fast charging Google Pixel 3a XL Best Price of Google Pixel 3a XL

Key Specs

6inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2GHz Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

3700mAh Battery Google Pixel 3a Best Price of Google Pixel 3a

Key Specs

5.6inch FHD+ OLED Display

2GHz Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

3000mAh Battery