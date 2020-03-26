List Of Realme 64MP Camera Smartphones To Buy In India

Here are all the Realme smartphones that are available in India which come equipped with massive 64MP primary sensors. Along with the primary sensor, these phones also offer additional cameras like telephoto, wide-angle and ultra-wide angle camera sensors as well.

Realme 6 Pro

The Realme 6 Pro is the latest smartphone in the India market with a quad-camera setup at the back with a primary 64MP camera and a dual-camera setup at the front. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and comes with an IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Realme 6

The Realme 6 is one of the most affordable 64MP primary camera smartphones in the market. The quad-camera setup on the Realme 6 offers a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens.

Realme X2

The Realme X2 is sort of a mid-tier gaming smartphone, as it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. The device offers an AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor along with a quad-camera setup, consisting of a 64MP primary sensor.

Realme X2 Pro

The Realme X2 Pro was the first flagship smartphone that the brand launched in India, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC with at least 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. It also has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera sensor.