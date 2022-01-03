List Of Smartphones Expected To Launch In CES 2022 Features oi-Harish Kumar

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 is all set to be hosted soon. While there was excitement around this show as it went offline after being hosted online last year due to the pandemic, it is said to end earlier due to the ongoing crisis. In the meantime, several companies are expected to announce their offerings on the show floor.

Talking about smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, one of the much-awaited smartphones is expected to be unveiled at CES 2022. Apart from this, the OnePlus 10, the next-gen flagship is also likely to be unveiled at the show. Besides these, there are speculations about a few other models. Below, we have listed the expected smartphones to be launched at the CES 2022 show.

Realme GT 2 Pro Rumoured Key Specs 6.7-inch display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8

8GB RAM with 128GB Internal Storage

12GB RAM with 256GB Internal Storage

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery iQOO 9 Rumoured Key Specs 6.78-inch screen

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset

8GB RAM

48MP + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

4,400 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Rumoured Key Specs 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform

6GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Single / Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh Battery OnePlus 10 And OnePlus 10 Pro Rumoured Key Specs 6.7-inch display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8

8GB RAM

128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

12GB RAM

256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S22 And Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Rumoured Key Specs 6.1 inch Screen

Android 12 OD

Qualcomm Snapdragon 898

50 MP Rear Camera

128GB Internal Memory

8GB RAM

256GB Internal Memory

8GB RAM

256GB Internal Memory

12GB RAM

3,800 mAh Battery

