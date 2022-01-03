ENGLISH

    List Of Smartphones Expected To Launch In CES 2022

    By
    |

    The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 is all set to be hosted soon. While there was excitement around this show as it went offline after being hosted online last year due to the pandemic, it is said to end earlier due to the ongoing crisis. In the meantime, several companies are expected to announce their offerings on the show floor.

     
    Talking about smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, one of the much-awaited smartphones is expected to be unveiled at CES 2022. Apart from this, the OnePlus 10, the next-gen flagship is also likely to be unveiled at the show. Besides these, there are speculations about a few other models. Below, we have listed the expected smartphones to be launched at the CES 2022 show.

    Realme GT 2 Pro

    Realme GT 2 Pro

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 8
    • 8GB RAM with 128GB Internal Storage
    • 12GB RAM with 256GB Internal Storage
    • Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    iQOO 9

    iQOO 9

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.78-inch screen
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset
    • 8GB RAM
    • 48MP + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • 4,400 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
     

    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform
    • 6GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage
    • Android 11 with One UI 3.1
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh Battery
    OnePlus 10 And OnePlus 10 Pro

    OnePlus 10 And OnePlus 10 Pro

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch display
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8
    • 8GB RAM
    • 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • 12GB RAM
    • 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 12 with OxygenOS 12
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy S22 And Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

    Samsung Galaxy S22 And Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.1 inch Screen
    • Android 12 OD
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 898
    • 50 MP Rear Camera
    • 128GB Internal Memory
    • 8GB RAM
    • 256GB Internal Memory
    • 8GB RAM
    • 256GB Internal Memory
    • 12GB RAM
    • 3,800 mAh Battery

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 1:08 [IST]
    X