List Of Smartphones Expected To Be Announced In September 2019

The LG G8X ThinQ houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, triple rear camera setup, Adreno 640 GPU, and a 6GB RAM. The Sony Xperia 20 comes with a 6-inch Full HD+ display, a glass back panel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

They run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box, and in the coming days, these phones will get updated to Android 10. Besides, these phones will launch with certain launch offers across a couple of online shopping portals.

Sony Xperia 2

Rumored Key Specs

A 6.2-inch OLED display

an octa-core processor

6GB RAM

a 16MP and two 12MP And 5 Mp rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

3,000mAh Li-ion battery

Sony Xperia 20

Rumored Key Specs

a 6-inch IPS LCD having a screen

powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chip

12MP and 12MP rear camera

8MP Front Camera

a Li-ion battery having 3,500mAh capacity

Sony Xperia 4

Rumored Key Specs

A 5.7-inch IPS LCD display

13MP + 8MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

an octa-core processor

up to 512GB via a microSD card

Li-ion battery having a capacity of 2,800mAh

LG G8X ThinQ

Rumored Key Specs

a 6.3-inch screen of OLED type

a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset

a triple primary camera setup having two 13MP lenses and a 16MP

8MP and a 5MP lens camera

a 4,100mAh Li-ion battery

Nokia 2720 4G

Rumored Key Specs

a 1.8-inch 120 X 160 colour display

a secondary 1.36-inch monochrome display

a 1.3MP primary camera

860mAh battery

Nokia 110 2019

Rumored Key Specs

1.77 inches (4.5 cm) display

0.3 MP Rear Camera

3.5 mm headphone jack present

Lithium-ion 800 mAh battery

LG V60 ThinQ

Rumored Key Specs

6.2 inches Display

16 MP + 13 MP + 16 + rear camera

13 MP Front Camera

6 GB RAM

Octa core CPU

4000 mAh Battery

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Rumored Key Specs

a 6.71-inch Super AMOLED display

a Mali-G76 MP10 GPU and an 8GB RAM

primary optic setup with 40MP, 40MP and 8MP sensors

32MP Front Camera

a 4,200mAh Li-Po battery with fast charging technology

Nokia 7.2

Rumored Key Specs

a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display

48MP, 5MP and 2MP triple rear camera

a 16MP front lens

a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset and an octa-core processor

a Li-ion battery having a capacity of 3,500mAh

Nokia 6.2

Rumored Key Specs

a 6.39-inch IPS LCD display

an octa-core Kryo 260 processor

a 6GB RAM

a triple rear setup comprising of 48MP + 5MP + 8MP

a decent capacity of 3,300mAh Battery

iPhone 11

Rumored Key Specs

a 5.8-inch OLED display, which exhibits a screen resolution

14MP + 12MP + 12MP lenses camera

a 10MP front camera

a 2.49GHz Vortex dual-core and a 1.52GHz Tempest quad-core

4000 mAh Battery

iPhone 11 Max

Rumored Key Specs

a 6.5-inch OLED display having a high screen resolution of 1,242 x 2,688 pixels

12MP + 12MP + 12MP rear camera

a 10MP front camera

a Li-ion battery with a hefty capacity of 4,100mAh

iPhone 11R

Rumored Key Specs

Premium, water-resistant design

Higher resolution display

OLED screen

Reduced notch

Improved Face ID

Dual rear camera

Reverse wireless charging

A13 chip

iOS 13

Coloured finishes

Realme Q

Rumored Key Specs

6.3 inches IPS LCD

4 GB RAM

Octa-core (2.3 GHz, Dual Core + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core)

48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP Quad Primary Cameras

16 MP Front Camera

4035 mAh Battery

Realme XT

Rumored Key Specs

6.4-inch Super AMOLED display

64MP, 8MP, 2MP and 2MP rear camera

a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC

4GB RAM

a 4,000mAh Li-ion cell Battery

Vivo Z1X

Rumored Key Specs