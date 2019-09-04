ENGLISH

    List Of Smartphones Expected To Be Announced In September 2019

    We are likely to see some smartphones this month. We have assembled a list of these devices you can see below. It has the Huawei Mate 30 Pro which is tipped to be powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 985 processor. It is expected to pack a 4,200 mAh battery along with proprietary fast charging support.

    Smartphones Expecting to Launch in September
     

    The LG G8X ThinQ houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, triple rear camera setup, Adreno 640 GPU, and a 6GB RAM. The Sony Xperia 20 comes with a 6-inch Full HD+ display, a glass back panel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

    They run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box, and in the coming days, these phones will get updated to Android 10. Besides, these phones will launch with certain launch offers across a couple of online shopping portals.

    Sony Xperia 2

    Sony Xperia 2

    Rumored Key Specs

    • A 6.2-inch OLED display
    • an octa-core processor
    • 6GB RAM
    • a 16MP and two 12MP And 5 Mp rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • 3,000mAh Li-ion battery
    Sony Xperia 20

    Sony Xperia 20

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 6-inch IPS LCD having a screen
    • powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chip
    • 12MP and 12MP rear camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • a Li-ion battery having 3,500mAh capacity
    Sony Xperia 4
     

    Sony Xperia 4

    Rumored Key Specs

    • A 5.7-inch IPS LCD display
    • 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • an octa-core processor
    • up to 512GB via a microSD card
    • Li-ion battery having a capacity of 2,800mAh
    LG G8X ThinQ

    LG G8X ThinQ

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 6.3-inch screen of OLED type
    • a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset
    • a triple primary camera setup having two 13MP lenses and a 16MP
    • 8MP and a 5MP lens camera
    • a 4,100mAh Li-ion battery
    Nokia 2720 4G

    Nokia 2720 4G

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 1.8-inch 120 X 160 colour display
    • a secondary 1.36-inch monochrome display
    • a 1.3MP primary camera
    • 860mAh battery
    Nokia 110 2019

    Nokia 110 2019

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 1.77 inches (4.5 cm) display
    • 0.3 MP Rear Camera
    • 3.5 mm headphone jack present
    • Lithium-ion 800 mAh battery
    LG V60 ThinQ

    LG V60 ThinQ

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.2 inches Display
    • 16 MP + 13 MP + 16 + rear camera
    • 13 MP Front Camera
    • 6 GB RAM
    • Octa core CPU
    • 4000 mAh Battery
    Huawei Mate 30 Pro

    Huawei Mate 30 Pro

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 6.71-inch Super AMOLED display
    • a Mali-G76 MP10 GPU and an 8GB RAM
    • primary optic setup with 40MP, 40MP and 8MP sensors
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • a 4,200mAh Li-Po battery with fast charging technology
    Nokia 7.2

    Nokia 7.2

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display
    • 48MP, 5MP and 2MP triple rear camera
    • a 16MP front lens
    • a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset and an octa-core processor
    • a Li-ion battery having a capacity of 3,500mAh
    Nokia 6.2

    Nokia 6.2

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 6.39-inch IPS LCD display
    • an octa-core Kryo 260 processor
    • a 6GB RAM
    • a triple rear setup comprising of 48MP + 5MP + 8MP
    • a decent capacity of 3,300mAh Battery

     

    iPhone 11

    iPhone 11

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 5.8-inch OLED display, which exhibits a screen resolution
    • 14MP + 12MP + 12MP lenses camera
    • a 10MP front camera
    • a 2.49GHz Vortex dual-core and a 1.52GHz Tempest quad-core
    • 4000 mAh Battery
    iPhone 11 Max

    iPhone 11 Max

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 6.5-inch OLED display having a high screen resolution of 1,242 x 2,688 pixels
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP rear camera
    • a 10MP front camera
    • a Li-ion battery with a hefty capacity of 4,100mAh
    iPhone 11R

    iPhone 11R

    Rumored Key Specs

    • Premium, water-resistant design
    • Higher resolution display
    • OLED screen
    • Reduced notch
    • Improved Face ID
    • Dual rear camera
    • Reverse wireless charging
    • A13 chip
    • iOS 13
    • Coloured finishes
    Realme Q

    Realme Q

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.3 inches IPS LCD
    • 4 GB RAM
    • Octa-core (2.3 GHz, Dual Core + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core)
    • 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP Quad Primary Cameras
    • 16 MP Front Camera
    • 4035 mAh Battery
    Vivo NEX 3 5G

    Vivo NEX 3 5G

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.3 inches IPS LCD
    • 4 GB RAM
    • Octa-core (2.3 GHz, Dual Core + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core)
    • 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP Quad Primary Cameras
    • 16 MP Front Camera
    • 4035 mAh Battery
    Realme XT

    Realme XT

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display
    • 64MP, 8MP, 2MP and 2MP rear camera
    • a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
    • 4GB RAM
    • a 4,000mAh Li-ion cell Battery
    Vivo Z1X

    Vivo Z1X

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.38 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
    • Android 9.0 (Pie); Funtouch 9.1Qualcomm SDM712 Snapdragon 71248 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera
    • 32 MP front camera
    • Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery

