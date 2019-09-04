Just In
List Of Smartphones Expected To Be Announced In September 2019
We are likely to see some smartphones this month. We have assembled a list of these devices you can see below. It has the Huawei Mate 30 Pro which is tipped to be powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 985 processor. It is expected to pack a 4,200 mAh battery along with proprietary fast charging support.
The LG G8X ThinQ houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, triple rear camera setup, Adreno 640 GPU, and a 6GB RAM. The Sony Xperia 20 comes with a 6-inch Full HD+ display, a glass back panel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
They run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box, and in the coming days, these phones will get updated to Android 10. Besides, these phones will launch with certain launch offers across a couple of online shopping portals.
Sony Xperia 2
Rumored Key Specs
- A 6.2-inch OLED display
- an octa-core processor
- 6GB RAM
- a 16MP and two 12MP And 5 Mp rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- 3,000mAh Li-ion battery
Sony Xperia 20
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6-inch IPS LCD having a screen
- powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chip
- 12MP and 12MP rear camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- a Li-ion battery having 3,500mAh capacity
Sony Xperia 4
Rumored Key Specs
- A 5.7-inch IPS LCD display
- 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- an octa-core processor
- up to 512GB via a microSD card
- Li-ion battery having a capacity of 2,800mAh
LG G8X ThinQ
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.3-inch screen of OLED type
- a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset
- a triple primary camera setup having two 13MP lenses and a 16MP
- 8MP and a 5MP lens camera
- a 4,100mAh Li-ion battery
Nokia 2720 4G
Rumored Key Specs
- a 1.8-inch 120 X 160 colour display
- a secondary 1.36-inch monochrome display
- a 1.3MP primary camera
- 860mAh battery
Nokia 110 2019
Rumored Key Specs
- 1.77 inches (4.5 cm) display
- 0.3 MP Rear Camera
- 3.5 mm headphone jack present
- Lithium-ion 800 mAh battery
LG V60 ThinQ
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.2 inches Display
- 16 MP + 13 MP + 16 + rear camera
- 13 MP Front Camera
- 6 GB RAM
- Octa core CPU
- 4000 mAh Battery
Huawei Mate 30 Pro
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.71-inch Super AMOLED display
- a Mali-G76 MP10 GPU and an 8GB RAM
- primary optic setup with 40MP, 40MP and 8MP sensors
- 32MP Front Camera
- a 4,200mAh Li-Po battery with fast charging technology
Nokia 7.2
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display
- 48MP, 5MP and 2MP triple rear camera
- a 16MP front lens
- a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset and an octa-core processor
- a Li-ion battery having a capacity of 3,500mAh
Nokia 6.2
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.39-inch IPS LCD display
- an octa-core Kryo 260 processor
- a 6GB RAM
- a triple rear setup comprising of 48MP + 5MP + 8MP
- a decent capacity of 3,300mAh Battery
iPhone 11
Rumored Key Specs
- a 5.8-inch OLED display, which exhibits a screen resolution
- 14MP + 12MP + 12MP lenses camera
- a 10MP front camera
- a 2.49GHz Vortex dual-core and a 1.52GHz Tempest quad-core
- 4000 mAh Battery
iPhone 11 Max
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.5-inch OLED display having a high screen resolution of 1,242 x 2,688 pixels
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP rear camera
- a 10MP front camera
- a Li-ion battery with a hefty capacity of 4,100mAh
iPhone 11R
Rumored Key Specs
- Premium, water-resistant design
- Higher resolution display
- OLED screen
- Reduced notch
- Improved Face ID
- Dual rear camera
- Reverse wireless charging
- A13 chip
- iOS 13
- Coloured finishes
Realme Q
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.3 inches IPS LCD
- 4 GB RAM
- Octa-core (2.3 GHz, Dual Core + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core)
- 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP Quad Primary Cameras
- 16 MP Front Camera
- 4035 mAh Battery
Vivo NEX 3 5G
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.3 inches IPS LCD
- 4 GB RAM
- Octa-core (2.3 GHz, Dual Core + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core)
- 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP Quad Primary Cameras
- 16 MP Front Camera
- 4035 mAh Battery
Realme XT
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display
- 64MP, 8MP, 2MP and 2MP rear camera
- a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
- 4GB RAM
- a 4,000mAh Li-ion cell Battery
Vivo Z1X
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.38 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie); Funtouch 9.1Qualcomm SDM712 Snapdragon 71248 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera
- 32 MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery
