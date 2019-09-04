Just In
Android 10 Ready Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 To Buy Now In India
Android 10 is the latest OS update from Google which will soon be rolled out for several smartphones. Currently, it's available as a beta version to some devices. Google Pixel series phones mostly have this update as a beta version. Having said that, there are also a few budget phones under Rs. 20,000 which in the coming days will run Android 10. And, the update is likely to be released in different quarters.
Android 10 comes with a Live Caption feature which will even work without internet and has many control options. It comes with a foldable screen emulator that will perfectly work with any Android foldable smartphone. It features a dark theme which can be switched on using the settings.
The OS provides more accurate information for apps to easily access your location. It has a 'First Share' feature that allows you to transfer files more easily. The update also comes with improved biometric authentications.
Xiaomi Mi A3 (Android 10 roll out)
Best Price of Xiaomi Mi A3
Key Specs
- 6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ AMOLED display with 102.7% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLT
- 4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery with 18W Quick Charge fast charging
Motorola One Vision (Android 10 roll out)
Best Price Of Motorola One Vision
Key Specs
- 6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ AMOLED display with 102.7% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery with 18W Quick Charge fast charging
Motorola One Power
Best Price Of Motorola One Power
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4850mAh (minimum) battery
Poco F1 (Android 10 roll out)
Best Price Of Poco F1
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Realme 3 Pro (Android 10 roll out)
Best Price Of Realme 3 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4045mAh battery
Realme 5 Pro (Android 10 roll out)
Best Price Of Realme 5 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Realme X (Android 10 roll out)
Best Price Of Realme X
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with 100% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3765mAh battery (typical) / 3680mAh
Realme XT (Android 10 roll out)
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.4 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie); ColorOS 6
- Qualcomm SDM712 Snapdragon 712 (10 nm)
- microSD, up to 256 GB
- 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
- 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4035 mAh battery
Nokia 6.1 (Android 10 roll out)
Best Price Of Nokia 6.1
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000mAh Battery
Nokia 7.1 (Android 10 roll out)
Best Price Of Nokia 7.1
Key Specs
- 5.84 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- USB Type-C
- 3060mAh Battery
Nokia 8.1 (Android 10 roll out)
Best Price Of Nokia 8.1
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Pure display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 13MP secondary rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery
