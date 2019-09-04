Android 10 Ready Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 To Buy Now In India

Android 10 comes with a Live Caption feature which will even work without internet and has many control options. It comes with a foldable screen emulator that will perfectly work with any Android foldable smartphone. It features a dark theme which can be switched on using the settings.

The OS provides more accurate information for apps to easily access your location. It has a 'First Share' feature that allows you to transfer files more easily. The update also comes with improved biometric authentications.

Xiaomi Mi A3 (Android 10 roll out)

Key Specs

6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ AMOLED display with 102.7% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLT

4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery with 18W Quick Charge fast charging

Motorola One Vision (Android 10 roll out)

Key Specs

Motorola One Power

Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

12MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4850mAh (minimum) battery

Poco F1 (Android 10 roll out)

Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Realme 3 Pro (Android 10 roll out)

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4045mAh battery

Realme 5 Pro (Android 10 roll out)

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Realme X (Android 10 roll out)

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with 100% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh battery (typical) / 3680mAh

Realme XT (Android 10 roll out)

Rumored Key Specs

6.4 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie); ColorOS 6

Qualcomm SDM712 Snapdragon 712 (10 nm)

microSD, up to 256 GB

64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM

64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4035 mAh battery

Nokia 6.1 (Android 10 roll out)

Key Specs

5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Fingerprint Sensor

3000mAh Battery

Nokia 7.1 (Android 10 roll out)

Key Specs

5.84 Inch FHD+ LCD Display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

3060mAh Battery

Nokia 8.1 (Android 10 roll out)

Key Specs