These Nokia Smartphones Await Android 10 Update

Google has finally unveiled the Android 10(Q) operating system. It is currently available as a beta versions to a couple of smartphones. The tested Android 10 will likely be used by several smartphones by the end of this quarter. Amongst different smartphone brands, Nokia is also going to add the new version to a few of its devices, which you can see on the list shared below.

At present, the brand's Nokia 8.1 is using the beta version of Android 10. Based on a report, all Nokia phones can have the new OS in quarter 1 and 2 of 2020, and quarter 4 of 2019.

With the new Android 10, you will get a dark theme which can be switched on using the settings. It will provide more discreet information for apps to easily access your location. It will have a 'First Share' feature, using which you can transfer files more easily. The OS will also get a different battery indicator and various color themes.

Nokia 9 PureView (Android 10 roll out in Q4 2019) Key Specs 5.99-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD pOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP penta (2 x RBG, 3 x mono) rear cameras with f/1.82 aperture, LED flash

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3320mAh battery Nokia 8.1 (Android 10 roll out in Q4 2019) Key Specs 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Pure display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 13MP secondary rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery Nokia 7.1 (Android 10 roll out in Q4 2019) Key Specs 5.84-inch (2244 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ HDR 10 display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP (RGB) rear camera + 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh battery with fast charging Nokia 6.1 (Android 10 roll out in Q1 2020) Key Specs 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Fingerprint Sensor

3000mAh Battery Nokia 6.1 Plus (Android 10 roll out in Q1 2020) Key Specs 5.8 Inch FHD+ LCD Display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

3000 MAh Battery Nokia 7 Plus (Android 10 roll out in Q1 2020) Key Specs 6 inch FHD+ 2.5D Curved Display

2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Processor

4GB RAM

64GB On-Board Storage

12MP + 13MP Dual Camera With Dual-Tone LED Flash And PDAF And ZEISS Optics

16MP Front Facing Camera

USB Type-C

Fingerprint Sensor

3300 MAh Battery Nokia 2.2 (Android 10 roll out in Q1 2020) Key Specs 5.71-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ TFT LCD 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Nokia 3.1 Plus ( Android 10 roll out in Q1 2020) Key Specs 6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass for protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB LPPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

3GB LPPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Nokia 3.2 (Android 10 roll out in Q1 2020) Key Specs 6.26-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Nokia 4.2 (Android 10 roll out in Q1 2020) Key Specs 5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 a-Si FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery Nokia 1 Plus (Android 10 roll out in Q1 2020) Key Specs 5.45 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 Pie (Go edition)

Quad-core 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53

8GB 1GB RAM, 16GB 1GB RAM

8 MP main camera

5 MP front camera

Removable Li-Ion 2500 mAh battery Nokia 5.1 Plus (Android 10 roll out in Q1 2020) Key Specs 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera + secondary 5-megapixel rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Nokia 8 Sirocco (Android 10 roll out in Q1 2020) Key Specs 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB DDR4X RAM

128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery Nokia 2.1 (Android 10 roll out in Q2 2020) Key Specs 5.5 Inch HD IPS Display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Processor

1GB RAM With 8GB ROM

Dual SIM

8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Dual Speakers

Bluetooth 4.1

4100mAh Battery Nokia 3.1 (Android 10 roll out in Q2 2020) Key Specs 5.2-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N processor with Mali T860 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2990mAh battery Nokia 5.1 (Android 10 roll out in Q2 2020) Key Specs 5.5-inch ( 1080×2160 pixels) FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P18 (MT6755S) processor

2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Nokia 1 (Android 10 roll out in Q2 2020) Key Specs 4.5 Inch FWVGA IPS Display

1.1 GHz MT6737M Quad-Core Processor

1GB RAM With 8GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

2MP Front Fixed Focus Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Drip Protection IP52

Bluetooth 4.1

2150mAh Battery

After being the fastest to upgrade Nokia phones from N to O and O to P, I am super excited to share with you that the Q(ueue) for Nokia phones is moving fast as we get ready to welcome Android 10 on Nokia smartphones – roll out starts in Q4, 2019! #Nokiamobile #android10 pic.twitter.com/qXM4ZXAPBo — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) August 22, 2019

