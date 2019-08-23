ENGLISH

    Google has finally unveiled the Android 10(Q) operating system. It is currently available as a beta versions to a couple of smartphones. The tested Android 10 will likely be used by several smartphones by the end of this quarter. Amongst different smartphone brands, Nokia is also going to add the new version to a few of its devices, which you can see on the list shared below.

    These Nokia Smartphones Await Android 10 Update

     

    At present, the brand's Nokia 8.1 is using the beta version of Android 10. Based on a report, all Nokia phones can have the new OS in quarter 1 and 2 of 2020, and quarter 4 of 2019.

    With the new Android 10, you will get a dark theme which can be switched on using the settings. It will provide more discreet information for apps to easily access your location. It will have a 'First Share' feature, using which you can transfer files more easily. The OS will also get a different battery indicator and various color themes.

    Nokia 9 PureView (Android 10 roll out in Q4 2019)

    Nokia 9 PureView (Android 10 roll out in Q4 2019)

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD pOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP penta (2 x RBG, 3 x mono) rear cameras with f/1.82 aperture, LED flash
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3320mAh battery
    Nokia 8.1 (Android 10 roll out in Q4 2019)
     

    Nokia 8.1 (Android 10 roll out in Q4 2019)

    Key Specs

    • 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Pure display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM
    • 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 13MP secondary rear camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery
    Nokia 7.1 (Android 10 roll out in Q4 2019)

    Nokia 7.1 (Android 10 roll out in Q4 2019)

    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch (2244 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ HDR 10 display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM
    • 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP (RGB) rear camera + 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3060mAh battery with fast charging
    Nokia 6.1 (Android 10 roll out in Q1 2020)

    Nokia 6.1 (Android 10 roll out in Q1 2020)

    Key Specs

    • 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display
    • 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 3000mAh Battery
    Nokia 6.1 Plus (Android 10 roll out in Q1 2020)

    Nokia 6.1 Plus (Android 10 roll out in Q1 2020)

    Key Specs

    • 5.8 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • USB Type-C
    • 3000 MAh Battery
    Nokia 7 Plus (Android 10 roll out in Q1 2020)

    Nokia 7 Plus (Android 10 roll out in Q1 2020)

    Key Specs

    • 6 inch FHD+ 2.5D Curved Display
    • 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Processor
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB On-Board Storage
    • 12MP + 13MP Dual Camera With Dual-Tone LED Flash And PDAF And ZEISS Optics
    • 16MP Front Facing Camera
    • USB Type-C
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 3300 MAh Battery
    Nokia 2.2 (Android 10 roll out in Q1 2020)

    Nokia 2.2 (Android 10 roll out in Q1 2020)

    Key Specs

    • 5.71-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ TFT LCD 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery
    Nokia 3.1 Plus ( Android 10 roll out in Q1 2020)

    Nokia 3.1 Plus ( Android 10 roll out in Q1 2020)

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass for protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB LPPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • 3GB LPPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery
    Nokia 3.2 (Android 10 roll out in Q1 2020)

    Nokia 3.2 (Android 10 roll out in Q1 2020)

    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Nokia 4.2 (Android 10 roll out in Q1 2020)

    Nokia 4.2 (Android 10 roll out in Q1 2020)

    Key Specs

    • 5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 a-Si FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh built-in battery
    Nokia 1 Plus (Android 10 roll out in Q1 2020)

    Nokia 1 Plus (Android 10 roll out in Q1 2020)

    Key Specs

    • 5.45 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
    • Android 9.0 Pie (Go edition)
    • Quad-core 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53
    • 8GB 1GB RAM, 16GB 1GB RAM
    • 8 MP main camera
    • 5 MP front camera
    • Removable Li-Ion 2500 mAh battery
    Nokia 5.1 Plus (Android 10 roll out in Q1 2020)

    Nokia 5.1 Plus (Android 10 roll out in Q1 2020)

    Key Specs

    • 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 5-megapixel rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
    Nokia 8 Sirocco (Android 10 roll out in Q1 2020)

    Nokia 8 Sirocco (Android 10 roll out in Q1 2020)

    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 6GB DDR4X RAM
    • 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery
    Nokia 2.1 (Android 10 roll out in Q2 2020)

    Nokia 2.1 (Android 10 roll out in Q2 2020)

    Key Specs

    • 5.5 Inch HD IPS Display
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Processor
    • 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Dual Speakers
    • Bluetooth 4.1
    • 4100mAh Battery
    Nokia 3.1 (Android 10 roll out in Q2 2020)

    Nokia 3.1 (Android 10 roll out in Q2 2020)

    Key Specs

    • 5.2-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N processor with Mali T860 GPU
    • 2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2990mAh battery
    Nokia 5.1 (Android 10 roll out in Q2 2020)

    Nokia 5.1 (Android 10 roll out in Q2 2020)

    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch ( 1080×2160 pixels) FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P18 (MT6755S) processor
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery
    Nokia 1 (Android 10 roll out in Q2 2020)

    Nokia 1 (Android 10 roll out in Q2 2020)

    Key Specs

    • 4.5 Inch FWVGA IPS Display
    • 1.1 GHz MT6737M Quad-Core Processor
    • 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
    • Dual Nano SIM
    • 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 2MP Front Fixed Focus Camera
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Drip Protection IP52
    • Bluetooth 4.1
    • 2150mAh Battery

