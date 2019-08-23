Google Breaks Decade-Long Tradition; Names Android 10 Sans Dessert Moniker News oi-Vivek

Google has unveiled the official name for the next Android version - the Android 10. Until now, every Android iteration following the Android 1.5 Cupcake to the Android 9 Pie came with a dessert name. Now, the company has finally gone with a plain name and has also redesigned the Android logo with a new color pallet.

A Bit More About Android OS

The company claims that there are more than 2.5 billion active Android devices across the globe. According to the brand, the naming of the Android version with some savory creates confusion in some parts of the world. Ex: In some languages, the L and R are pronounced in the same way, which has created chaos. Besides, some users who did not understand the naming convention did not know if their device is running on the latest Android OS or not.

The Android logo received its previous update in 2014 and after almost five years, the company has made some changes to the official logo with the new OS. The previous logo was green in color, which was a hard read for users with visual impairments. The new logo is now in black, making it easy to read for everyone.

Android 10 Release Date

As of now, there is no official confirmation on the exact release date of the Android 10 OS. However, in the blog, the company has mentioned that the OS will be unveiled in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about Android 10 OS.

Our Opinion On The Android 10 Naming

There were a lot of speculations that the Android Q or the Android 10 will be called as Qurabiya, Quindim, Queen of Puddings, Qottab, Quesito, Queijadinha, Quirks, and Quince. Being an Indian, I had high hopes that Google will finally name the next Android version with an Indian dessert like Qubani-ka-Meetha.

