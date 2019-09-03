Most Trending Smartphones Of Last Week – Galaxy M30s, Galaxy Note10+, Realme XT And More

This processor is paired with higher RAM, massive internal storage, and a powerful graphics card. This hardware component will let your multitasking a lot easier experience. These phones can be seen with up to 64MP primary rear sensor, which takes photography to the professional level.

Coming with new camera modes and functions, the cameras of these devices are fun to use. These trending smartphones are available in multi-color variants. Lastly, they even sport up to QHD+ displays.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Best Price Of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

6GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensor +2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typcial) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Best Price Of Galaxy M30s

Key Specs

6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Exynos 9610 Processor

4GB/6GB RAM With 64GB/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

6000 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy Note10+

Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy Note10 Plus

Key Specs

6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging

Xiaomi Mi A3

Best Price Of Xiaomi Mi A3

Key Specs

6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery with 18W Quick Charge fast charging

Samsung Galaxy A70

Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy A70

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Best Price Of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Key Specs

6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

IR Sensor

USB Type-C

4000mAh Battery

Realme XT

Rumored Key Specs

6.4 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie); ColorOS 6

Qualcomm SDM712 Snapdragon 712

64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM

64 MP + 8MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

Non-removable Li-Po battery

Samsung Galaxy A50s

Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy A50s

Key Specs

6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9610 Processor

4GB/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

4000 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A50

Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy A50

Key Specs