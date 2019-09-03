ENGLISH

    Most Trending Smartphones Of Last Week – Galaxy M30s, Galaxy Note10+, Realme XT And More

    By
    |

    Last week witnessed the launch of some of the most trending smartphones. A few out of these can be seen on the list. The selling points of these devices include up to quad rear camera setups, use of S-pens, and beefy backups with fast charging support. Some of these enlisted devices are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, which is considered to be the world's most powerful chipset.

    Trending Smartphones
     

    This processor is paired with higher RAM, massive internal storage, and a powerful graphics card. This hardware component will let your multitasking a lot easier experience. These phones can be seen with up to 64MP primary rear sensor, which takes photography to the professional level.

    Coming with new camera modes and functions, the cameras of these devices are fun to use. These trending smartphones are available in multi-color variants. Lastly, they even sport up to QHD+ displays.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP camera
    • 20MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
     

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 6GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensor +2MP camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typcial) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy M30s

    Samsung Galaxy M30s

    Key Specs

    • 6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 9610 Processor
    • 4GB/6GB RAM With 64GB/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 5MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 6000 MAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy Note10+

    Samsung Galaxy Note10+

    Key Specs

    • 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • IP68
    • 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging
    Xiaomi Mi A3

    Xiaomi Mi A3

    Key Specs

    • 6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery with 18W Quick Charge fast charging
    Samsung Galaxy A70

    Samsung Galaxy A70

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor
    • 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 13MP Front Camera
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • IR Sensor
    • USB Type-C
    • 4000mAh Battery
    Realme XT

    Realme XT

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.4 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
    • Android 9.0 (Pie); ColorOS 6
    • Qualcomm SDM712 Snapdragon 712
    • 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
    • 64 MP + 8MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
    • Non-removable Li-Po battery
    Samsung Galaxy A50s

    Samsung Galaxy A50s

    Key Specs

    • 6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9610 Processor
    • 4GB/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 4000 MAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy A50

    Samsung Galaxy A50

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera
    • 25MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

